Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 of its Alpine Linux operating system.
Those releases include an important security fix for openssl CVE-2020-1967.
Python Programming
I was working on a performance analysis of a web API. After I identified the possible issues, I tried to see if I can use a native extension for that part of code (it is a Flask application). In this case the extension was written in Rust. It worked very well. In both test environment and using mod_wsgi-express it was super fast. But it failed when I tried to use it in the production under nginx + mod_wsgi combination. The import modulename statement was just stuck. Causing a timeout in the application. There were no other error messages or log lines.
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
This is the second article in the Pyrseia series.
[...]
It does! I've written tests in the repository for all of these adapters (although I use Hypercorn to run the Starlette app), and they work just fine. You could write an app using Pyrseia now!
Pyrseia is still missing a few crucial pieces, though. We don't have control over the wire format, so interoperability is still tricky. Until we deal with this in a flexible way, Pyrseia will only work with itself. We have loftier goals than that, though. We should also consider how to transfer errors/exceptions over the wire.
The Spyder-Terminal project is revitalized! The new 0.3.0 version adds numerous features that improve the user experience, and enhances compatibility with the latest Spyder 4 release, in part thanks to the improvements made in the xterm.js project.
[...]
First, we were able to update all the old JavaScript files to use ES6/JSX syntax and the tests for the client terminal. This change simplified the code base and maintenance and allows us to easily extend the project to new functionalities that the xterm.js API offers. In order to compile this code and run it inside Spyder, we migrated our deployment to Webpack.
A couple weeks ago I gave a talk about usernames at North Bay Python. The content came mostly from things I’ve learned in roughly 12 years of maintaining django-registration, which has taught me more than I ever wanted to know about how complex even “simple” things can be.
[...]
Speakers of European languages are accustomed to the idea that their languages, written down, use case as a signifier. For example, in English we usually begin sentences with uppercase letters, and mostly continue them with lowercase letters. We also mark most proper nouns by beginning them with uppercase letters, and we handle many acronyms and initialisms via all-uppercase treatment.
For the most part we tend to think of there being only two cases. There’s “A” and there’s “a”. One is UPPER and one is lower, right?
But Unicode actually has three cases. There’s lowercase, and there’s uppercase. And there’s titlecase. Titlecase is most familiar to us from the way we write, well, titles. “Avengers: Infinity War” is titlecased. Normally, this means just uppercasing the initial letter of each word (depending on your style guide, some words, such as articles, conjunctions and prepositions, may not get initial-uppercased).
The Unicode Standard gives, as an example of a titlecase character, U+01F2 LATIN CAPITAL LETTER D WITH SMALL Z. It looks like this: ǲ.
Ubuntu 20.04 Release Articles and Early HowTos (Installs, Upgrades etc.)
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, has made Ubuntu 20.04 LTS generally available, with a particular emphasis on security and performance.
“Accelerating open source globally is our mission. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the new state of the art open source platform for the enterprise and the entrepreneur,” says Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “We bring together thousands of contributors and the technology companies to make Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the standard reference platform for secure cloud and edge compute.”
Ubuntu has reached the top of independent rankings of enterprise Linux security. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS applies Kernel Self Protection measures, assures control flow integrity and adds stack-clash protection for systemic forward-looking enterprise security.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS also includes Secure Boot to protect against low level attacks and rootkits, often employed by Advanced Persistent Threat groups, and limits attack proliferation or ‘blast radius’ with strict snap confinement of key exposed applications on the desktop and server such as the local Kubernetes package MicroK8s. To mitigate social engineering attacks, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS introduces Fast ID Online (FIDO) for universal multi-factor and passwordless authentication.
Here is our video showing the new features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" that will get official updates from Canonical until April 2025. In a nutshell, the major features of this new release include a new dark theme mode, boots faster, packages Linux 5.4, applies GNOME 3.36, supports fractional scaling, and improved UI.
Canonical released Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on April 23, 2020. This Long Term Support release includes a shiny new desktop theme and dark mode. Under the hood, you’ll find an upgraded Linux kernel and a new way of installing applications.
Canonical has announced the availability of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ‘Focal Fossa’. According to the firm, this update has a particular emphasis on security and performance. The new update uses the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment which includes a new lock screen, and there’s also an option to switch to dark mode in the Appearance tab in the settings.
Canonical has unleashed Ubuntu 20.04, the first LTS (Long term support) release since 18.04, Bionic Beaver, two years ago, and its CEO and Ubuntu desktop chief have spoken a bit about what's under the lid.
Ubuntu 20.04 will be supported until April 2025, for the Desktop, Server and Ubuntu Core editions, and other flavours for three years. Businesses can also get Extended Security Maintenance for 10 years of support. It is built on Linux 5.4, which is also a long-term support release.
In a press briefing attended by The Reg, Canonical founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth stated that: “This has been a very big year for Ubuntu and for Canonical, it is the year where Ubuntu became commercially self-sustaining.”
He also added in response to a question: “We’re well past the point where Ubuntu itself and all the supporting systems and infrastructure are dependent on me. If I were to meet my maker tomorrow, Ubuntu continues in the very capable hands of the team in Canonical, and the community.”
The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is out today, and it’s a long term support release, which means that it’ll receive 5 years of official support from Canonical.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be supported through April, 2025. As such, there’s more of a focus on stability and performance than flashy new features — especially if you’re comparing the OS to the most recent version that came out just six months ago.
Ubuntu 18.04 “Bionic Beaver” was released nearly exactly two years ago, and that means it’s time for another LTS (Long Term Support) release with Canonical officially releasing Ubuntu 20.04 “Focal Fossa” today.
There are a few changes to the graphical user interface, Amazon Icon is now gone, a recent Linux 5.4 kernel is used by default with Wireguard VPN backport, and snap becomes a first citizen in Ubuntu 20.04. This is also the first version of Ubuntu that does not provide 32-bit x86 images.
Canonical released today the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system as their 8th LTS (Long-Term Support) release and 32nd Ubuntu release overall.
Six months in development, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is dubbed as “Focal Fossa” and comes with a 10-year support promise from Canonical, until year 2030. It’s the most advanced Ubuntu Linux release yet, on both desktop and server, brining many of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and latest software.
One of the biggest new features of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release is the latest and greatest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, which introduces numerous new features and enhancements you can check out in my detailed report here.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS also comes with a new graphical boot splash that also integrates with the system BIOS logo. This means the next time you’ll boot your Ubuntu PC after upgrading to Focal Fossa a new logo should be displayed during boot.
On top of that, the default Yaru theme saw a much-needed refresh during this cycle and it now looks cooler than ever before. There’s even an easier way to switch between Light and Dark themes, from Settings > Appearance.
But not all the new features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS are visible. Another big change in the Focal Fossa release is the inclusion of the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series. Not only this kernel will be supported upstream for the next two years, but it also brings dozens of changes compared to previous kernels.
