Games: Escape Velocity: Override, Sarawak, GameHub, Steam, Stadia and More
-
The classic Escape Velocity: Override is getting remastered with Cosmic Frontier: Override
Escape Velocity: Override, something of a classic from the 90s is getting remastered with Cosmic Frontier: Override and it's seeking funding on Kickstarter.
Cosmic Frontier: Override is a space trading game, inspired by the original Elite from 1984 and their plan is to release Cosmic Frontier: Override in 2021 on Linux (plus macOS and Windows). The project creator, Peter Cartwright, was also the writer on Escape Velocity: Override. The original designer, Matt Burch, is not involved but did not object to Cartwright doing a remake like this.
-
Literary mystery adventure 'Sarawak' announced, developed on Linux - releasing early 2021
Developed by Duncan and Marina from Cowleyfornia Studios, a husband and wife team from Oxford - UK. This is their first project, and Marina told us that the game engine for Sarawak was developed on Linux with it then ported to Windows and macOS. Always wonderful to see more developers working directly on Linux.
-
Linux game launcher 'GameHub' has a brand new release, with game tweaking support
GameHub is another game launcher available for Linux, one we've talked briefly about before, and it just recently had quite a nice looking update. Another easy way for you to keep all your games together in one place. Regardless of them being from Steam, GOG, Humble Store, itch.io, Emulation, Wine / Proton and more plus support for DLC from stores like GOG.
-
Latest Steam Beta has Linux fixes plus (speculation) possible Steam Rewards, Subscriptions and Cloud Gaming
Recently, Valve released another fresh Steam Beta and it does include some handy Linux fixes but it seems they have some more exciting changes upcoming.
Firstly, the Steam Beta that released today. For the Steam Library you can now copy text from news popups, a fix for a client crash is offline mode, Steam Chat should work better under heavy load and Steam Input also had some enhancements. Valve added support for the Thrustmaster ESwap Pro, Giotek VX4 PS4 and the PDP Afterglow Wireless Switch Controller (although Bluetooth only).
-
Play Stadia Games from Fedora
Do you enjoy playing games on your Fedora system? You might be interested to know that Stadia is available to play via a Google Chrome browser on your Fedora desktop. Additionally, Stadia is free for two months starting April 8th. Follow these simple steps to install the Google Chrome web browser in Fedora and enjoy the new world of cloud-based gaming on your Fedora Linux PC!
-
Get ready to putt as 'Golf With Your Friends' releases on May 19
Blacklight Interactive and Team17 have announced that their super fun casual sports game, Golf With Your Friends, is leaving Early Access on May 19.
The release date announcement comes not long after a massive update, the Volcanic Update, which went out earlier this month. It added in a new 18-hole course, plus the new and improved course editor to make your own and controller support.
-
Gain fame as well as fortune as Tropico 6 goes social with the Spitter DLC that's out today
Tropico 6 always leans on the side of silliness and it appears the latest DLC for this strategy / city-builder is taking aim at social networks. The Tropico 6 - Spitter DLC is out today.
With the main highlight feature being Spitter, the "only short message social networking app officially approved by the Tropican Ministry for Modern Communications & Smoke Signals". This allows you to interact with celebrities and faction leaders to increase your standing with the new fame feature, to then gain their support and unlock extras from them.
-
ead Cells expands with the 'Bestiary Update' adding in six new enemies and new item affixes
Evil Empire & Motion Twin have updated the excellent Dead Cells again, after release a Half-Life themed patch last month, the larger 'Bestiary Update' is out now.
They actually said an even bigger update is coming, with this to hopefully keep players going until that's done. Included are six new monsters to fight. 3 are biome-specific, the other 3 are spread through different levels at different Boss Cells. The reason being things getting a little repetitive so this should mix up the combat more, since they have newer attack patterns too.
-



Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Those releases include an important security fix for openssl CVE-2020-1967.
Python Programming
today's howtos
Ubuntu 20.04 Release Articles and Early HowTos (Installs, Upgrades etc.)
