Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 released The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Those releases include an important security fix for openssl CVE-2020-1967.

Python Programming Kushal Das: mod_wsgi and a Python extention I was working on a performance analysis of a web API. After I identified the possible issues, I tried to see if I can use a native extension for that part of code (it is a Flask application). In this case the extension was written in Rust. It worked very well. In both test environment and using mod_wsgi-express it was super fast. But it failed when I tried to use it in the production under nginx + mod_wsgi combination. The import modulename statement was just stuck. Causing a timeout in the application. There were no other error messages or log lines.

Mike Hommey: Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.5 Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Building Pyrseia II: Fleshing out Clients and Servers This is the second article in the Pyrseia series. [...] It does! I've written tests in the repository for all of these adapters (although I use Hypercorn to run the Starlette app), and they work just fine. You could write an app using Pyrseia now! Pyrseia is still missing a few crucial pieces, though. We don't have control over the wire format, so interoperability is still tricky. Until we deal with this in a flexible way, Pyrseia will only work with itself. We have loftier goals than that, though. We should also consider how to transfer errors/exceptions over the wire.

Creating the ultimate terminal experience in Spyder 4 with Spyder-Terminal The Spyder-Terminal project is revitalized! The new 0.3.0 version adds numerous features that improve the user experience, and enhances compatibility with the latest Spyder 4 release, in part thanks to the improvements made in the xterm.js project. [...] First, we were able to update all the old JavaScript files to use ES6/JSX syntax and the tests for the client terminal. This change simplified the code base and maintenance and allows us to easily extend the project to new functionalities that the xterm.js API offers. In order to compile this code and run it inside Spyder, we migrated our deployment to Webpack.

[Old] Truths programmers should know about case A couple weeks ago I gave a talk about usernames at North Bay Python. The content came mostly from things I’ve learned in roughly 12 years of maintaining django-registration, which has taught me more than I ever wanted to know about how complex even “simple” things can be. [...] Speakers of European languages are accustomed to the idea that their languages, written down, use case as a signifier. For example, in English we usually begin sentences with uppercase letters, and mostly continue them with lowercase letters. We also mark most proper nouns by beginning them with uppercase letters, and we handle many acronyms and initialisms via all-uppercase treatment. For the most part we tend to think of there being only two cases. There’s “A” and there’s “a”. One is UPPER and one is lower, right? But Unicode actually has three cases. There’s lowercase, and there’s uppercase. And there’s titlecase. Titlecase is most familiar to us from the way we write, well, titles. “Avengers: Infinity War” is titlecased. Normally, this means just uppercasing the initial letter of each word (depending on your style guide, some words, such as articles, conjunctions and prepositions, may not get initial-uppercased). The Unicode Standard gives, as an example of a titlecase character, U+01F2 LATIN CAPITAL LETTER D WITH SMALL Z. It looks like this: ǲ.