Ubuntu 20.04 Released. This is What's New.

Canonical announced the immediate release of its flagship desktop and enterprise operating system Ubuntu 20.04. This Ubuntu 20.04 is a long term support release and users will get support and security updates till April 2025.
Released (now it is official)

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Released. Download Now!

    If you are already using Ubuntu 18.04 or 19.10, you can easily upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 from within your system.

    This way, your files and most of the applications settings remain as it is while you start using the new version without reinstalling it from the ISO.

    You can read this detailed tutorial to learn how to upgrade Ubuntu to a newer version.

    Please note that if you are using Lubuntu 18.04, you must not upgrade to Lubuntu 20.04. Lubuntu 18.04 used Lxde desktop while later versions use LXQt desktop. Upgrading this way result in conflicts and possible broken system.

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

    he official flavors have been released as well and I want you to be the first to read about their new features.

    The official flavors released as part of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) include Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, Xubuntu 20.04 LTS, Lubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS. They include all the features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and much more…

    Kubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment, KDE Applications 19.12.3 software suite, Qt 5.12.8 LTS, Elisa 19.12.3 as default music player instead of Cantata, digiKam 6.4.0, KDEConnect 1.4.0, KDevelop 5.5.0, Krita 4.2.9, and Latte Dock 0.9.10. It also removes the KDE PIM Suite from the default install and adds experimental ZFS on root installer support.

  • Lubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Released!

    Thanks to all the hard work from our contributors, Lubuntu 20.04 LTS has been released! With the codename Focal Fossa, Lubuntu 20.04 is the 18th release of Lubuntu, the fourth release of Lubuntu with LXQt as the default desktop environment, and the first Long Term Support release with LXQt.

    [...]

    Lubuntu 19.10 will be supported for three months, until July 2020, and Lubuntu 18.04 LTS, the last supported release with LXDE, will be supported until April 2021. For both of these releases, we are limiting changes to critical fixes and underlying system changes shipped with all other Ubuntu flavors.

    Note, due to the extensive changes required for the shift in desktop environments, the Lubuntu team does not support upgrading from 18.04 or below to any greater release. Doing so will result in a broken system. If you are on 18.04 or below and would like to upgrade, please do a fresh install.

  • Lubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Version Released Today! {Official}

    Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Released: Lubuntu 20.04 is developed under the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS platform. Lubuntu 20.04 is the first release as the 20.04 version. Lubuntu 20.04 is a long term support version.

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download

    Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" is now available as the distribution's newest long-term support release.

    Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on the desktop is shipping with GNOME 3.36 and its plethora of improvements, improved OpenZFS support as an experimental option, the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and the many improvements the new kernel brings, WireGuard VPN support, and a wealth of other package updates.

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Released – Here’s What’s New

    Canonical officially announced today its Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system for computers, IoT, and cloud environments.

    Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is dubbed “Focal Fossa” and it’s Canonical’s Eighth LTS (Long Term Support) release. It will be supported with security and software updates for five years, until April 2025, This release received numerous improvements over previous releases.

    Ubuntu 20.04 LTS features the latest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by the most recent and advanced kernel, Long term Support of Linux kernel 5.4. which it brings improved hardware support (among other features). Ubuntu developers have also enabled support for WireGuard (the secure VPN technology) and integration with Livepatch (for reboot-free kernel updates).

    Probably the most important new feature of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system is shown OEM vendor logo during boot. The yaru default theme for all ubuntu version improved introduced a dark variant, which it comes with three variations that user can switch from “Settings” – Yaru dark, Yaru Light and Yaru standard that falls in between ‘dark and light.’

  • It’s Here: Ubuntu 20.04 is Now Available to Download!

    This is the final, stable release of Ubuntu 20.04, codename ‘Focal Fossa’. It comes with 5 years of guaranteed security updates, critical fixes, and select software updates from Canonical.

    You can download Ubuntu 20.04 direct from the Ubuntu image server using the link below. This will download a 64-bit .iso image of the release that is around 2.7GB in size.

    Once the download completes you will need to write the Ubuntu 20.04 .iso image to a blank DVD or flash it to a USB stick using a tool like Etcher. Then just pop the DVD in or plug in the USB and reboot, selecting the appropriate boot option.

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Released Today! Codenamed Focal Fossa Is Out For Download & Use!

    Ubuntu 20.04[Stable]: There it is. The most awaited and the most advanced Ubuntu ever made, the Ubuntu 20.04 code-named Focal Fossa stable final release from Canonical is now released and officially available for users.

Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 released

The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Those releases include an important security fix for openssl CVE-2020-1967. Read more

Python Programming

  • Kushal Das: mod_wsgi and a Python extention

    I was working on a performance analysis of a web API. After I identified the possible issues, I tried to see if I can use a native extension for that part of code (it is a Flask application). In this case the extension was written in Rust. It worked very well. In both test environment and using mod_wsgi-express it was super fast. But it failed when I tried to use it in the production under nginx + mod_wsgi combination. The import modulename statement was just stuck. Causing a timeout in the application. There were no other error messages or log lines.

  • Mike Hommey: Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.5

    Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

  • Building Pyrseia II: Fleshing out Clients and Servers

    This is the second article in the Pyrseia series. [...] It does! I've written tests in the repository for all of these adapters (although I use Hypercorn to run the Starlette app), and they work just fine. You could write an app using Pyrseia now! Pyrseia is still missing a few crucial pieces, though. We don't have control over the wire format, so interoperability is still tricky. Until we deal with this in a flexible way, Pyrseia will only work with itself. We have loftier goals than that, though. We should also consider how to transfer errors/exceptions over the wire.

  • Creating the ultimate terminal experience in Spyder 4 with Spyder-Terminal

    The Spyder-Terminal project is revitalized! The new 0.3.0 version adds numerous features that improve the user experience, and enhances compatibility with the latest Spyder 4 release, in part thanks to the improvements made in the xterm.js project. [...] First, we were able to update all the old JavaScript files to use ES6/JSX syntax and the tests for the client terminal. This change simplified the code base and maintenance and allows us to easily extend the project to new functionalities that the xterm.js API offers. In order to compile this code and run it inside Spyder, we migrated our deployment to Webpack.

  • [Old] Truths programmers should know about case

    A couple weeks ago I gave a talk about usernames at North Bay Python. The content came mostly from things I’ve learned in roughly 12 years of maintaining django-registration, which has taught me more than I ever wanted to know about how complex even “simple” things can be. [...] Speakers of European languages are accustomed to the idea that their languages, written down, use case as a signifier. For example, in English we usually begin sentences with uppercase letters, and mostly continue them with lowercase letters. We also mark most proper nouns by beginning them with uppercase letters, and we handle many acronyms and initialisms via all-uppercase treatment. For the most part we tend to think of there being only two cases. There’s “A” and there’s “a”. One is UPPER and one is lower, right? But Unicode actually has three cases. There’s lowercase, and there’s uppercase. And there’s titlecase. Titlecase is most familiar to us from the way we write, well, titles. “Avengers: Infinity War” is titlecased. Normally, this means just uppercasing the initial letter of each word (depending on your style guide, some words, such as articles, conjunctions and prepositions, may not get initial-uppercased). The Unicode Standard gives, as an example of a titlecase character, U+01F2 LATIN CAPITAL LETTER D WITH SMALL Z. It looks like this: ǲ.

today's howtos

Ubuntu 20.04 Release Articles and Early HowTos (Installs, Upgrades etc.)

  • Security and performance are the focus as Canonical launches Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, has made Ubuntu 20.04 LTS generally available, with a particular emphasis on security and performance. “Accelerating open source globally is our mission. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the new state of the art open source platform for the enterprise and the entrepreneur,” says Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “We bring together thousands of contributors and the technology companies to make Ubuntu 20.04 LTS the standard reference platform for secure cloud and edge compute.” Ubuntu has reached the top of independent rankings of enterprise Linux security. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS applies Kernel Self Protection measures, assures control flow integrity and adds stack-clash protection for systemic forward-looking enterprise security. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS also includes Secure Boot to protect against low level attacks and rootkits, often employed by Advanced Persistent Threat groups, and limits attack proliferation or ‘blast radius’ with strict snap confinement of key exposed applications on the desktop and server such as the local Kubernetes package MicroK8s. To mitigate social engineering attacks, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS introduces Fast ID Online (FIDO) for universal multi-factor and passwordless authentication.

  • VIDEO: New Features in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa”

    Here is our video showing the new features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS "Focal Fossa" that will get official updates from Canonical until April 2025. In a nutshell, the major features of this new release include a new dark theme mode, boots faster, packages Linux 5.4, applies GNOME 3.36, supports fractional scaling, and improved UI.

  • What’s New in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa”

    Canonical released Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on April 23, 2020. This Long Term Support release includes a shiny new desktop theme and dark mode. Under the hood, you’ll find an upgraded Linux kernel and a new way of installing applications.

  • Canonical launches Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ‘Focal Fossa'

    Canonical has announced the availability of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ‘Focal Fossa’. According to the firm, this update has a particular emphasis on security and performance. The new update uses the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment which includes a new lock screen, and there’s also an option to switch to dark mode in the Appearance tab in the settings.

  • Welcome to life in the Fossa lane: Ubuntu 20.04 let out of the cage and Shuttleworth claims Canonical now 'commercially self sustaining'

    Canonical has unleashed Ubuntu 20.04, the first LTS (Long term support) release since 18.04, Bionic Beaver, two years ago, and its CEO and Ubuntu desktop chief have spoken a bit about what's under the lid. Ubuntu 20.04 will be supported until April 2025, for the Desktop, Server and Ubuntu Core editions, and other flavours for three years. Businesses can also get Extended Security Maintenance for 10 years of support. It is built on Linux 5.4, which is also a long-term support release. In a press briefing attended by The Reg, Canonical founder and CEO Mark Shuttleworth stated that: “This has been a very big year for Ubuntu and for Canonical, it is the year where Ubuntu became commercially self-sustaining.” He also added in response to a question: “We’re well past the point where Ubuntu itself and all the supporting systems and infrastructure are dependent on me. If I were to meet my maker tomorrow, Ubuntu continues in the very capable hands of the team in Canonical, and the community.”

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS released

    The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is out today, and it’s a long term support release, which means that it’ll receive 5 years of official support from Canonical. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be supported through April, 2025. As such, there’s more of a focus on stability and performance than flashy new features — especially if you’re comparing the OS to the most recent version that came out just six months ago.

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Released – What’s New?

    Ubuntu 18.04 “Bionic Beaver” was released nearly exactly two years ago, and that means it’s time for another LTS (Long Term Support) release with Canonical officially releasing Ubuntu 20.04 “Focal Fossa” today. There are a few changes to the graphical user interface, Amazon Icon is now gone, a recent Linux 5.4 kernel is used by default with Wireguard VPN backport, and snap becomes a first citizen in Ubuntu 20.04. This is also the first version of Ubuntu that does not provide 32-bit x86 images.

  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

    Canonical released today the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system as their 8th LTS (Long-Term Support) release and 32nd Ubuntu release overall. Six months in development, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is dubbed as “Focal Fossa” and comes with a 10-year support promise from Canonical, until year 2030. It’s the most advanced Ubuntu Linux release yet, on both desktop and server, brining many of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and latest software. One of the biggest new features of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release is the latest and greatest GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, which introduces numerous new features and enhancements you can check out in my detailed report here. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS also comes with a new graphical boot splash that also integrates with the system BIOS logo. This means the next time you’ll boot your Ubuntu PC after upgrading to Focal Fossa a new logo should be displayed during boot. On top of that, the default Yaru theme saw a much-needed refresh during this cycle and it now looks cooler than ever before. There’s even an easier way to switch between Light and Dark themes, from Settings > Appearance. But not all the new features of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS are visible. Another big change in the Focal Fossa release is the inclusion of the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series. Not only this kernel will be supported upstream for the next two years, but it also brings dozens of changes compared to previous kernels.

  • How To Install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
  • How To Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 Or 19.10 To Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
  • How to Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa”
  • How to Upgrade from Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS[Latest]

