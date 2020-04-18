Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, RasPi and Odroid
-
Codasip Releases Support Package for Western Digital's First RISC-V SweRV Core
Codasip GmbH, the leading supplier of configurable RISC-V® embedded processor IP, announced today the official release of its new product, the Codasip SweRV CoreTM EH1 Support Package, which includes a free basic version. The package is designed to provide developers with comprehensive support for the Western Digital SweRV Core™ EH1, a production-grade RISC-V core developed by Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) last year and currently supported and available to the open-source community through CHIPS Alliance [http://www.chipsalliance.org], an open-source development organization which seeks to provide a barrier-free environment to allow collaboration for open-source software and hardware code.
-
Track your cat’s activity with a homemade speedometer
-
Odroid-C4 could be the Odroid you’re looking for
Hardkernel has launched a $50 “Odroid-C4” SBC that runs Linux or Android on a 2GHz, quad Cortex-A55 Amlogic S905X3 with 4GB DDR4, an eMMC slot, 4x USB 3.0, GbE and HDMI, and a 40-pin GPIO.
Hardkernel’s new open-spec Raspberry Pi 4 competitor and lookalike is the first community-backed SBC we’ve seen to integrate Amlogic’s new S905X3 SoC. The $50 Odroid-C4 is heir to the similarly open-spec Odroid-C2, which was one of the most popular rivals of the Raspberry Pi 3. The Odroid-C4 will likely be one of the biggest hacker board introductions of the year, especially considering the pipeline of new SBC models has slowed in early 2020.
-
$50 ODROID-C4 Raspberry Pi 4 Competitor Combines Amlogic S905X3 SoC with 4GB RAM
Hardkernel has just launched an update to its ODROID-C2 board, with ODROID-C4 SBC equipped with a 2.0 GHz Amlogic S905X3 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor combined with up to 4GB RAM, four USB 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0 video output, and the usual 40-pin I/O header.
That makes it a worthy competitor to Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB RAM, especially since it supports Ubuntu 20.04, CoreELEC, Android 9, and LineageOS operating systems, and comes with a proper heatsink for cooling for just $50 plus shipping.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 20.04 Released. This is What's New.
Canonical announced the immediate release of its flagship desktop and enterprise operating system Ubuntu 20.04. This Ubuntu 20.04 is a long term support release and users will get support and security updates till April 2025.
Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.6 and 3.10.5 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Those releases include an important security fix for openssl CVE-2020-1967.
Python Programming
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 24 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 35 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago