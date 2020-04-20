Librem Mini shipping update
Thanks to the incredible support of our community we reached our Librem Mini pre-order goal in less than three weeks and interest continues to grow. We have put in a large order from our suppliers, which arrives in less than a month, to be able to meet demand and rapidly fulfill future purchases. With the Librem Mini arriving in less than a month, we are finishing final testing and creating user guides, product packaging and documentation.
-
