Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Custom widgets in GTK 4 – Introduction

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of April 2020 08:47:31 PM Filed under
GNOME

With GTK 4 getting closer to completion, now is a good time to provide an overview of how custom widgets will look in GTK 4.

This series of posts will look at the major aspects of writing a widget, and how they changed compared to GTK 3. The articles will provide a high-level overview; for a detailed checklist for porting an application to GTK 4, look at the migration guide.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Custom widgets in GTK 4 – Introduction

With GTK 4 getting closer to completion, now is a good time to provide an overview of how custom widgets will look in GTK 4. This series of posts will look at the major aspects of writing a widget, and how they changed compared to GTK 3. The articles will provide a high-level overview; for a detailed checklist for porting an application to GTK 4, look at the migration guide. Read more

On Open Source and the Power User Fallacy

Scott Nesbitt always has an interesting take on technology. I agree with this one, which he published in his weekly newsletter (subscribe here; you can thank me later), which is about how just because you can do something yourself, it doesn’t mean you have the skills, time, or inclination. So yeah. I could host my own OwnCloud instance or my own email server. Or even my own WordPress instance. But it would take up a lot of time and energy. So I outsource. I understand there’s a cost in terms of money and privacy and understanding everything going on underneath the hood of these tools. And like Scott, I’m comfortable with the trade off. Read more Direct: On Open Source and the Power User Fallacy

Librem Mini shipping update

Thanks to the incredible support of our community we reached our Librem Mini pre-order goal in less than three weeks and interest continues to grow. We have put in a large order from our suppliers, which arrives in less than a month, to be able to meet demand and rapidly fulfill future purchases. With the Librem Mini arriving in less than a month, we are finishing final testing and creating user guides, product packaging and documentation. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6