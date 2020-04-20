KDE's April 2020 Apps Update
A new bundle of KDE applications is here! In these releases, you can expect to find more features, stability improvements, and more user-friendly tools that will help you work more effectively.
There are dozens of changes to look forward to in most of your favorite applications. Take Dolphin, for example. Windows Samba shares are now fully discoverable.
On the topic of playing music: the Elisa music player is adding features by leaps and bounds. This release brings a new “Now Playing” view, easy accessibility through the system tray, and an option to minimize the playlist whenever you want. Thanks to the recently-added visual shuffle mode, it’s much easier to rearrange your music in the playlists.
These are just the highlights of what’s new in KDE’s applications this month. Read on to find out about everything we’ve prepared for you.
