Fedora 32 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Engaged In Some Healthy Competition Over Performance
After showing yesterday how the performance has changed from Fedora 31 to Fedora 32, you may be wondering about how Fedora 32 -- which is due to be released next week -- stacks up against the brand new Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release. Here are the results from dozens of benchmarks and with some areas seeing some clear performance differences.
Fedora 32 is set to ship next week (pending any last minute delays) with the Linux 5.6.5 kernel and GCC 10.0.1. This differs from Ubuntu 20.04 sticking to the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and also remaining on GCC 9 with GCC 10 stable not being out yet. Fedora 32 is also using the GNOME Wayland session by default while Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is sticking to the X.Org session. Both Linux distributions have in common GNOME Shell 3.36.1 desktop, Mesa 20.0.4 for the graphics drivers, X.Org Server 1.20, EXT4 by default, and other packages like Python 3.8.2 and PHP 7.4.
Custom widgets in GTK 4 – Introduction
With GTK 4 getting closer to completion, now is a good time to provide an overview of how custom widgets will look in GTK 4. This series of posts will look at the major aspects of writing a widget, and how they changed compared to GTK 3. The articles will provide a high-level overview; for a detailed checklist for porting an application to GTK 4, look at the migration guide.
On Open Source and the Power User Fallacy
Scott Nesbitt always has an interesting take on technology. I agree with this one, which he published in his weekly newsletter (subscribe here; you can thank me later), which is about how just because you can do something yourself, it doesn’t mean you have the skills, time, or inclination. So yeah. I could host my own OwnCloud instance or my own email server. Or even my own WordPress instance. But it would take up a lot of time and energy. So I outsource. I understand there’s a cost in terms of money and privacy and understanding everything going on underneath the hood of these tools. And like Scott, I’m comfortable with the trade off. Direct: On Open Source and the Power User Fallacy
Librem Mini shipping update
Thanks to the incredible support of our community we reached our Librem Mini pre-order goal in less than three weeks and interest continues to grow. We have put in a large order from our suppliers, which arrives in less than a month, to be able to meet demand and rapidly fulfill future purchases. With the Librem Mini arriving in less than a month, we are finishing final testing and creating user guides, product packaging and documentation.
Android Leftovers
