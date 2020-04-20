Events (Mostly Virtual/Web-based)
Embedded Linux Conference goes virtual at $50 a pop
The Linux Foundation has posted the schedule for a virtual online version of the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020. Registration for the interactive, June 29 to July 2 event will cost $50.
In March when Arrow announced its free, online-only Embedded to Go conference, which took place April 1-3, we were surprised that despite the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference was still scheduled to take place June 22-24 in Austin, Texas. Now, the Linux Foundation has announced that due to safety concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic, it will switch to a web-based “Virtual Experience” taking place June 29 to July 2.
Take the 2020 #HappinessPacketChallenge!
In this brave new COVID-19 world, we have to watch out for each other. These times are unusual and not normal. This year in 2020, I challenge you to join me and others in the Happiness Packets Challenge from Monday, 27 April to Sunday, 3 May! This is the same challenge I made in 2017. Can you say thanks to someone different every day for one week?
When I was a kid, one of the most important lessons I learned was saying “thank you” when someones does something nice for you. So, a few years ago, I learned about this awesome little website called Happiness Packets. Its purpose is simple but powerful. Happiness Packets are open source thank-you cards you can send over email. You can send Happiness Packets to anyone for anything. Your message can be as short or as long as you like. You can put your name on it or keep it anonymous. The choice is yours. And now, I want to challenge you (yes, you) to the 2020 #HappinessPacketChallenge!
LibrePlanet 2020 videos now available online
Looking for entertaining and educational advocacy materials to point people to while explaining the importance of free software for a free society? The recordings and slides from LibrePlanet 2020: Free the Future sessions are now available online! What's more, we've taken the time since the conference to smooth over some glitches or small gaps you may have experienced while watching the conference live.
You can now watch Saturday's opening keynote featuring Free Software Foundation (FSF) campaigns manager Greg Farough in conversation with three young hackers: Alyssa Rosenzweig, Taowa, and Erin Moon. You can also view the Sunday keynotes by Public Lab founder and fellow with the Shuttleworth Foundation Shannon Dosemagen, and Internet Archive founder and Internet Hall of Famer Brewster Kahle. We hope these recordings can provide inspiration and knowledge that will be useful both now and in the years ahead.
Video of thirty more sessions from the successful first online edition of LibrePlanet can be found in the conference's video library. And of course, the story doesn't end there. The LibrePlanet archives have hours of additional talks, keynote sessions, and presentations from past years of the conference. You can spend hours there diving deep into the wide range of free software activists, experts, and entrepreneurs who have shared their knowledge with the LibrePlanet audience over time, and endlessly expand your free software knowledge.
Demos at Qt World Summit 2020
Qt World Summit 2020 in Palm Springs, CA has been postponed and the new date is October 20-22.
KDAB will be Gold Sponsor. Except for 3 one-day training classes, we will also present an array of exciting demos in the KDAB booth. C
What Are the Best Linux Filesystems in 2020?
When formatting a hard disk to install your Linux system, you have to decide on the best Linux filesystem to use. In 2020, the most popular option is EXT4. Is it the best one, though, and if you have alternatives, should you choose them? Let’s see the (possible) options. Also: Samsung Respins exFAT-Utils As exFATprogs In New Release
Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
After it was delayed last week, Fedora 32 will now be released next week. Fedora 32 is to be released on its back-up release target date of Tuesday, 28 April. The blocker bugs around the LVM partition issue and F32 backgrounds were cleared up since last week's Go/No-Go meeting. As such it was decided that Fedora 32 is ready to be officially released.
Security Leftovers
Locking Down Linux For The Enterprise
Security has always been important for datacenter operators, but the days of putting a ring of protection around the datacenter and then walking away satisfied in the knowledge that the data and applications therein were protected from outside forces are long over. Cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), the edge, containers and the rapid growth in the number of mobile devices have all contributed to the expansion of IT outside of core datacenters, creating a highly distributed environment where the bulk of data is created and applications are access beyond the firewall. Add in the growing numbers and increasing sophistication of cyber-threats and security becomes a much more complex calculation. Because of this, the growing expectation for years now has been that hardware, component and software makers would embed security into their products to ensure security regardless of whether they were running in the datacenter or somewhere out in the wild. Enterprises will gravitate toward vendors with reputations for strong security and privacy features in their offerings, which can drive growth for those that make the investment. It’s something that Canonical is emphasizing as it looks to extend its open-source Ubuntu Linux operating system deeper into the enterprise and cloud datacenters.
