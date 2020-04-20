Programming: Rust, Python, C++, COBOL and More
Announcing Rust 1.43.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.43.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
[...]
There are other changes in the Rust 1.43.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.
Nicholas Nethercote: How to speed up the Rust compiler in 2020
I last wrote in December 2019 about my work on speeding up the Rust compiler. Time for another update.
[...]
Last year I noticed from profiles that rustc spends some time compressing the LLVM bitcode it produces, especially for debug builds. I tried changing it to not compress the bitcode, and that gave some small speed-ups, but also increased the size of compiled artifacts on disk significantly.
Then Alex Crichton told me something important: the compiler always produces both object code and bitcode for crates. The object code is used when compiling normally, and the bitcode is used when compiling with link-time optimization (LTO), which is rare. A user is only ever doing one or the other, so producing both kinds of code is typically a waste of time and disk space.
In #66598 I tried a simple fix for this: add a new flag to rustc that tells it to omit the LLVM bitcode. Cargo could then use this flag whenever LTO wasn’t being used. After some discussion we decided it was too simplistic, and filed issue #66961 for a more extensive change. That involved getting rid of the use of compressed bitcode by instead storing uncompressed bitcode in a section in the object code (a standard format used by clang), and introducing the flag for Cargo to use to disable the production of bitcode.
The part of rustc that deals with all this was messy. The compiler can produce many different kinds of output: assembly code, object code, LLVM IR, and LLVM bitcode in a couple of possible formats. Some of these outputs are dependent on other outputs, and the choices on what to produce depend on various command line options, as well as details of the particular target platform. The internal state used to track output production relied on many boolean values, and various nonsensical combinations of these boolean values were possible.
More Onboarding Goodness - Building SaaS #53
In this episode, we continued with onboarding. I added unit tests for the new form and explained how foreign keys are wired through in CreateView. Then we marched on to the next template in the flow.
In the last stream, we set all the context data for the view that shows the form to create a grade level for the school. With the context in place, and the form structure set, I added the form class that will create the GradeLevel record.
We used Test Driven Development (TDD) to ensure that the form works. Once the happy path was in place, I wrote some additional tests to guard against some edge cases to guarantee that the user’s data is safe.
Once the grade level form was complete, I started on the template for the course form. I finished the stream by getting the basic template structure in place for that step.
PyCharm & DSF Campaign 2020 Results
The partnership between PyCharm and the Django Software Foundation has just raised 40,000 USD!
For the fourth time, JetBrains PyCharm boosted the Django Software Foundation (DSF) fundraising with the campaign ‘Get PyCharm, Support Django’, where for 28 days users could purchase new individual PyCharm Professional annual subscriptions 30% OFF while giving the full amount of their purchase directly to the DSF. Even given current conditions, the campaign was a success, raising a total of 40,000 USD and representing 20% of the Foundation’s funding goal for 2020.
Python Project: Send a Text Message when root logs in
A sped-up Python coding session where I program a script to alert me (via SMS) whenever root logs in via SSH, or when someone uses 'sudo'. I've sped it up from ~2.5 hours to about 15 minutes, with a few breaks for explanation about my approach. None of the dead ends and wrong turns have been edited out, so have fun.
Cypress basics: how do cypress tests work?
As I wrote earlier in a blogpost now we have cypress.io test framework integrated into Collabora Online codebase. Since we are testing an online, Javascript-based application that means we are working in an asynchronous environment. So triggering a user event via this framework, does not mean that this event is actually finished at the same time when the related cypress method is called. On the other hand, we try to cover real user scenarios, which are usually a sequence of events, as the user doing things on the UI step-by-step. So the question is, how to write sequential tests in an asynchronous environment. Fortunately, cypress has the answer to that.
Report from the February 2020 ISO C++ meeting (Core Language Working Group)
The first International Organization for Standardization (ISO) C++ meeting of 2020 happened in Prague, Czechia. It was our first time meeting in Prague, though I’ve been there a few times for the GNU Tools Cauldron. Two of us from Red Hat attended: Jonathan Wakely serves on the ISO C++ Standards Committee Library Working Group (LWG), and I am part of the Core Language Working Group (CWG). (You can see the ISO C++ committee structure here.)
This was our second meeting after sending the C++20 draft standard out for comments from the ISO C++ national bodies. We finished responses to the last round of comments. That went well, and at the end of the week, we voted to send the resulting C++20 standard to the national bodies for ratification.
In the next sections, I’ll share the thinking behind some of our decisions. Note that this report addresses mostly lower-level issues, unlike my usual trip reports.
Google's Flutter: 2 million developers, uptick in enterprise use, new release model revealed
Google says two million developers have used its Flutter user-interface (UI) framework for building apps targeting mobile, desktop, and the web since declaring it production ready at Google I/O 2018.
Unlike Microsoft, which will proceed with an online-only Build 2020 developer conference this May, Google in March decided to cancel its Google I/O developer conference completely. It was scheduled for May 12-14.
COBOL Coders Needed for Coronavirus Fight
Is COBOL your plan B? and more industry trends
The impact: I'm a writer first and foremost, and the most code I've ever written was under 100 lines of Perl to manage network config. Part of me is wondering how hard it could possibly be to pick up enough COBOL to be attractive to a bank? Always good to have a plan B, right?
What Are the Best Linux Filesystems in 2020?
When formatting a hard disk to install your Linux system, you have to decide on the best Linux filesystem to use. In 2020, the most popular option is EXT4. Is it the best one, though, and if you have alternatives, should you choose them? Let’s see the (possible) options. Also: Samsung Respins exFAT-Utils As exFATprogs In New Release
Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
After it was delayed last week, Fedora 32 will now be released next week. Fedora 32 is to be released on its back-up release target date of Tuesday, 28 April. The blocker bugs around the LVM partition issue and F32 backgrounds were cleared up since last week's Go/No-Go meeting. As such it was decided that Fedora 32 is ready to be officially released.
Security Leftovers
Locking Down Linux For The Enterprise
Security has always been important for datacenter operators, but the days of putting a ring of protection around the datacenter and then walking away satisfied in the knowledge that the data and applications therein were protected from outside forces are long over. Cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), the edge, containers and the rapid growth in the number of mobile devices have all contributed to the expansion of IT outside of core datacenters, creating a highly distributed environment where the bulk of data is created and applications are access beyond the firewall. Add in the growing numbers and increasing sophistication of cyber-threats and security becomes a much more complex calculation. Because of this, the growing expectation for years now has been that hardware, component and software makers would embed security into their products to ensure security regardless of whether they were running in the datacenter or somewhere out in the wild. Enterprises will gravitate toward vendors with reputations for strong security and privacy features in their offerings, which can drive growth for those that make the investment. It’s something that Canonical is emphasizing as it looks to extend its open-source Ubuntu Linux operating system deeper into the enterprise and cloud datacenters.
