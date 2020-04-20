IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Summit 2020 preview: Going digital without the hoopla
With new leadership and unprecedented challenges, Red Hat Inc. finds itself in the unique position of strengthening its business to survive a global pandemic and grow its open-source software efforts to help customers do the same. Now the company seems prepared to fight the battle on both fronts, even when that means moving forward with its annual summit, now gone digital.
Red Hat awards North American partners for commitment to open source innovation
Partners play an integral role in the success of Red Hat and our customers. From building advanced hybrid cloud solutions to facilitating innovation with open source technology, Red Hat’s partner ecosystem enables customers to solve industry problems. The Red Hat North America Partner Awards celebrate our dedicated partners and their continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.
The awards honor commercial and public sector partners for developing innovative solutions with Red Hat technologies to meet customer needs and business challenges. By tapping into Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio, the honorees demonstrate the power of working openly and collaboratively to drive change for customer lines of business. This recognition is based upon the partner’s efforts during Red Hat’s last fiscal year, from March 2019 - March 2020.
Announcing the Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience agenda
In its 16th year, Red Hat Summit has become known as the premiere open source technology event that brings together thousands of IT professionals for a high-energy event focused on innovation, education and collaboration. This year, Red Hat Summit 2020 Virtual Experience will be a free, immersive multi-day event from April 28-29, 2020, that will deliver the same inspiring content you’ve come to expect from us—keynotes, breakout sessions, access to Red Hat experts and more.
The best part? If you’re unable to attend or just want to hear something again, we’ll be recording much of the content, including all keynotes, and it will be available for up to one year after the event. So you don’t have to miss a moment!
People, process and technology: Red Hat's take on business continuity
Red Hat is invested in helping our customers keep business continuity and we're relying on our people, processes, and technology to navigate the special challenges that we all face from COVID-19. We truly are all in this together. In this post, we'll look at how these have come into play for Red Hat, and what might make sense for your organization in responding to the new challenges we're facing together.
Building Effective Serverless Applications with Kubernetes and OpenShift
Serverless architecture has recently taken center stage in cloud-native application deployment: Enterprises started to see the benefits that serverless applications bring to them, such as agility, rapid deployment, and resource cost optimization. As with any other new technology, there were multiple ways to approach and employ serverless technologies, such as Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) and Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS)—that is, running your applications as ephemeral containers—with the ability to scale up and down automatically.
Red Hat OpenShift 4.3 on IBM Cloud introduces improvements for developers
Enterprises today are building containerized applications on infrastructure from a number of cloud vendors, and prioritize flexibility across these environments. Although Kubernetes is a strong solution for enabling hybrid and even multi-cloud architectures, there is a growing need for reducing complexity by streamlining DevOps, hardening security, and providing seamless portability. Red Hat OpenShift rises to that challenge, providing enterprise-ready capabilities geared to ease onboarding onto container-based app development, while maintaining industry-grade security.
Combine this with IBM Cloud, where Red Hat OpenShift runs on the same infrastructure as 20,000 production Kubernetes clusters, and the result is a world-class experience. With Red Hat OpenShift 4 and IBM Cloud together, clients have access to a flexible, fully managed solution to quickly create and manage their clusters in the cloud. Let us handle the infrastructure, security, and provisioning – you focus on developing your next-generation cloud applications.
Unpacking Tekton Pipeline’s Beta release
Earlier this year, I discussed the new features inside of Tekton version 0.10.0’s Bombay Robbie release. In this blog, I am excited to share that Tekton Pipeline’s Beta release version 0.11.0, nicknamed Ragdoll Norby, is finally here!
The first official Tekton Pipeline Beta release has a lot of interesting features and fixes that I’d like to address, so let’s dive right in!
What Are the Best Linux Filesystems in 2020?
When formatting a hard disk to install your Linux system, you have to decide on the best Linux filesystem to use. In 2020, the most popular option is EXT4. Is it the best one, though, and if you have alternatives, should you choose them? Let’s see the (possible) options. Also: Samsung Respins exFAT-Utils As exFATprogs In New Release
Fedora 32 Cleared For Release Next Week
After it was delayed last week, Fedora 32 will now be released next week. Fedora 32 is to be released on its back-up release target date of Tuesday, 28 April. The blocker bugs around the LVM partition issue and F32 backgrounds were cleared up since last week's Go/No-Go meeting. As such it was decided that Fedora 32 is ready to be officially released.
Security Leftovers
Locking Down Linux For The Enterprise
Security has always been important for datacenter operators, but the days of putting a ring of protection around the datacenter and then walking away satisfied in the knowledge that the data and applications therein were protected from outside forces are long over. Cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), the edge, containers and the rapid growth in the number of mobile devices have all contributed to the expansion of IT outside of core datacenters, creating a highly distributed environment where the bulk of data is created and applications are access beyond the firewall. Add in the growing numbers and increasing sophistication of cyber-threats and security becomes a much more complex calculation. Because of this, the growing expectation for years now has been that hardware, component and software makers would embed security into their products to ensure security regardless of whether they were running in the datacenter or somewhere out in the wild. Enterprises will gravitate toward vendors with reputations for strong security and privacy features in their offerings, which can drive growth for those that make the investment. It’s something that Canonical is emphasizing as it looks to extend its open-source Ubuntu Linux operating system deeper into the enterprise and cloud datacenters.
