IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Summit 2020 preview: Going digital without the hoopla With new leadership and unprecedented challenges, Red Hat Inc. finds itself in the unique position of strengthening its business to survive a global pandemic and grow its open-source software efforts to help customers do the same. Now the company seems prepared to fight the battle on both fronts, even when that means moving forward with its annual summit, now gone digital.

Red Hat awards North American partners for commitment to open source innovation Partners play an integral role in the success of Red Hat and our customers. From building advanced hybrid cloud solutions to facilitating innovation with open source technology, Red Hat’s partner ecosystem enables customers to solve industry problems. The Red Hat North America Partner Awards celebrate our dedicated partners and their continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization. The awards honor commercial and public sector partners for developing innovative solutions with Red Hat technologies to meet customer needs and business challenges. By tapping into Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio, the honorees demonstrate the power of working openly and collaboratively to drive change for customer lines of business. This recognition is based upon the partner’s efforts during Red Hat’s last fiscal year, from March 2019 - March 2020.

Announcing the Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience agenda In its 16th year, Red Hat Summit has become known as the premiere open source technology event that brings together thousands of IT professionals for a high-energy event focused on innovation, education and collaboration. This year, Red Hat Summit 2020 Virtual Experience will be a free, immersive multi-day event from April 28-29, 2020, that will deliver the same inspiring content you’ve come to expect from us—keynotes, breakout sessions, access to Red Hat experts and more. The best part? If you’re unable to attend or just want to hear something again, we’ll be recording much of the content, including all keynotes, and it will be available for up to one year after the event. So you don’t have to miss a moment!

People, process and technology: Red Hat's take on business continuity Red Hat is invested in helping our customers keep business continuity and we're relying on our people, processes, and technology to navigate the special challenges that we all face from COVID-19. We truly are all in this together. In this post, we'll look at how these have come into play for Red Hat, and what might make sense for your organization in responding to the new challenges we're facing together.

Building Effective Serverless Applications with Kubernetes and OpenShift Serverless architecture has recently taken center stage in cloud-native application deployment: Enterprises started to see the benefits that serverless applications bring to them, such as agility, rapid deployment, and resource cost optimization. As with any other new technology, there were multiple ways to approach and employ serverless technologies, such as Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) and Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS)—that is, running your applications as ephemeral containers—with the ability to scale up and down automatically.

Red Hat OpenShift 4.3 on IBM Cloud introduces improvements for developers Enterprises today are building containerized applications on infrastructure from a number of cloud vendors, and prioritize flexibility across these environments. Although Kubernetes is a strong solution for enabling hybrid and even multi-cloud architectures, there is a growing need for reducing complexity by streamlining DevOps, hardening security, and providing seamless portability. Red Hat OpenShift rises to that challenge, providing enterprise-ready capabilities geared to ease onboarding onto container-based app development, while maintaining industry-grade security. Combine this with IBM Cloud, where Red Hat OpenShift runs on the same infrastructure as 20,000 production Kubernetes clusters, and the result is a world-class experience. With Red Hat OpenShift 4 and IBM Cloud together, clients have access to a flexible, fully managed solution to quickly create and manage their clusters in the cloud. Let us handle the infrastructure, security, and provisioning – you focus on developing your next-generation cloud applications.

Unpacking Tekton Pipeline’s Beta release Earlier this year, I discussed the new features inside of Tekton version 0.10.0’s Bombay Robbie release. In this blog, I am excited to share that Tekton Pipeline’s Beta release version 0.11.0, nicknamed Ragdoll Norby, is finally here! The first official Tekton Pipeline Beta release has a lot of interesting features and fixes that I’d like to address, so let’s dive right in!

Programming: Rust, Python, C++, COBOL and More Announcing Rust 1.43.0 The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.43.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software. [...] There are other changes in the Rust 1.43.0 release: check out what changed in Rust, Cargo, and Clippy.

Nicholas Nethercote: How to speed up the Rust compiler in 2020 I last wrote in December 2019 about my work on speeding up the Rust compiler. Time for another update. [...] Last year I noticed from profiles that rustc spends some time compressing the LLVM bitcode it produces, especially for debug builds. I tried changing it to not compress the bitcode, and that gave some small speed-ups, but also increased the size of compiled artifacts on disk significantly. Then Alex Crichton told me something important: the compiler always produces both object code and bitcode for crates. The object code is used when compiling normally, and the bitcode is used when compiling with link-time optimization (LTO), which is rare. A user is only ever doing one or the other, so producing both kinds of code is typically a waste of time and disk space. In #66598 I tried a simple fix for this: add a new flag to rustc that tells it to omit the LLVM bitcode. Cargo could then use this flag whenever LTO wasn’t being used. After some discussion we decided it was too simplistic, and filed issue #66961 for a more extensive change. That involved getting rid of the use of compressed bitcode by instead storing uncompressed bitcode in a section in the object code (a standard format used by clang), and introducing the flag for Cargo to use to disable the production of bitcode. The part of rustc that deals with all this was messy. The compiler can produce many different kinds of output: assembly code, object code, LLVM IR, and LLVM bitcode in a couple of possible formats. Some of these outputs are dependent on other outputs, and the choices on what to produce depend on various command line options, as well as details of the particular target platform. The internal state used to track output production relied on many boolean values, and various nonsensical combinations of these boolean values were possible.

More Onboarding Goodness - Building SaaS #53 In this episode, we continued with onboarding. I added unit tests for the new form and explained how foreign keys are wired through in CreateView. Then we marched on to the next template in the flow. In the last stream, we set all the context data for the view that shows the form to create a grade level for the school. With the context in place, and the form structure set, I added the form class that will create the GradeLevel record. We used Test Driven Development (TDD) to ensure that the form works. Once the happy path was in place, I wrote some additional tests to guard against some edge cases to guarantee that the user’s data is safe. Once the grade level form was complete, I started on the template for the course form. I finished the stream by getting the basic template structure in place for that step.

PyCharm & DSF Campaign 2020 Results The partnership between PyCharm and the Django Software Foundation has just raised 40,000 USD! For the fourth time, JetBrains PyCharm boosted the Django Software Foundation (DSF) fundraising with the campaign ‘Get PyCharm, Support Django’, where for 28 days users could purchase new individual PyCharm Professional annual subscriptions 30% OFF while giving the full amount of their purchase directly to the DSF. Even given current conditions, the campaign was a success, raising a total of 40,000 USD and representing 20% of the Foundation’s funding goal for 2020.

Python Project: Send a Text Message when root logs in A sped-up Python coding session where I program a script to alert me (via SMS) whenever root logs in via SSH, or when someone uses 'sudo'. I've sped it up from ~2.5 hours to about 15 minutes, with a few breaks for explanation about my approach. None of the dead ends and wrong turns have been edited out, so have fun.

Cypress basics: how do cypress tests work? As I wrote earlier in a blogpost now we have cypress.io test framework integrated into Collabora Online codebase. Since we are testing an online, Javascript-based application that means we are working in an asynchronous environment. So triggering a user event via this framework, does not mean that this event is actually finished at the same time when the related cypress method is called. On the other hand, we try to cover real user scenarios, which are usually a sequence of events, as the user doing things on the UI step-by-step. So the question is, how to write sequential tests in an asynchronous environment. Fortunately, cypress has the answer to that.

Report from the February 2020 ISO C++ meeting (Core Language Working Group) The first International Organization for Standardization (ISO) C++ meeting of 2020 happened in Prague, Czechia. It was our first time meeting in Prague, though I’ve been there a few times for the GNU Tools Cauldron. Two of us from Red Hat attended: Jonathan Wakely serves on the ISO C++ Standards Committee Library Working Group (LWG), and I am part of the Core Language Working Group (CWG). (You can see the ISO C++ committee structure here.) This was our second meeting after sending the C++20 draft standard out for comments from the ISO C++ national bodies. We finished responses to the last round of comments. That went well, and at the end of the week, we voted to send the resulting C++20 standard to the national bodies for ratification. In the next sections, I’ll share the thinking behind some of our decisions. Note that this report addresses mostly lower-level issues, unlike my usual trip reports.

Google's Flutter: 2 million developers, uptick in enterprise use, new release model revealed Google says two million developers have used its Flutter user-interface (UI) framework for building apps targeting mobile, desktop, and the web since declaring it production ready at Google I/O 2018. Unlike Microsoft, which will proceed with an online-only Build 2020 developer conference this May, Google in March decided to cancel its Google I/O developer conference completely. It was scheduled for May 12-14.

COBOL Coders Needed for Coronavirus Fight

Is COBOL your plan B? and more industry trends The impact: I'm a writer first and foremost, and the most code I've ever written was under 100 lines of Perl to manage network config. Part of me is wondering how hard it could possibly be to pick up enough COBOL to be attractive to a bank? Always good to have a plan B, right?