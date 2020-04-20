ProtonMail Open Sources All Of Its Email Apps
ProtonMail, the mind behind the popular secure email service, has announced that all of the ProtonMail apps are now open-source. Furthermore, each of these apps has passed an independent security audit to retain users’ trust.
However, it doesn’t come as a surprise as the process began several years ago. ProtonMail’s web app was open-sourced back in 2015, just a year after the service was launched. It was followed by the iOS email app in 2019 and the Bridge app last week.
Kdenlive 20.04 is out
Jean-Baptiste Mardelle and team are happy to announce the release of Kdenlive 20.04, this version marks the one year anniversary release of the code refactoring. The highlights include major speed improvements due to the Preview Scaling feature, New rating, tagging sorting and filtering of clips in the Project Bin for a great logging experience, Pitch shifting is now possible when using the speed effect, Multicam editing improvements and OpenTimelineIO support. Besides all the shiny new features, this version comes with fixes for 40 critical stability issues as well as a major revamp of the user experience. Kdenlive is now more reliable than ever before.
Linux at Home: Plan your Ideal Garden with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home. The repeated message is that everyone should minimise time spent outside the home. By following this directive, this will flatten the spread of the coronavirus, thereby protecting our health service, and saving lives.
Social distancing is unlikely to be significantly relaxed in the coming months, and there’s a realistic prospect of many measures still being in place next year. Given this forecast, it’s important to recognize the need to protect our physical mental and emotional health. Being mentally or emotionally healthy is much more than being free of depression, anxiety, or other psychological issues.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
With new leadership and unprecedented challenges, Red Hat Inc. finds itself in the unique position of strengthening its business to survive a global pandemic and grow its open-source software efforts to help customers do the same. Now the company seems prepared to fight the battle on both fronts, even when that means moving forward with its annual summit, now gone digital.
-
Partners play an integral role in the success of Red Hat and our customers. From building advanced hybrid cloud solutions to facilitating innovation with open source technology, Red Hat’s partner ecosystem enables customers to solve industry problems. The Red Hat North America Partner Awards celebrate our dedicated partners and their continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.
The awards honor commercial and public sector partners for developing innovative solutions with Red Hat technologies to meet customer needs and business challenges. By tapping into Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio, the honorees demonstrate the power of working openly and collaboratively to drive change for customer lines of business. This recognition is based upon the partner’s efforts during Red Hat’s last fiscal year, from March 2019 - March 2020.
-
In its 16th year, Red Hat Summit has become known as the premiere open source technology event that brings together thousands of IT professionals for a high-energy event focused on innovation, education and collaboration. This year, Red Hat Summit 2020 Virtual Experience will be a free, immersive multi-day event from April 28-29, 2020, that will deliver the same inspiring content you’ve come to expect from us—keynotes, breakout sessions, access to Red Hat experts and more.
The best part? If you’re unable to attend or just want to hear something again, we’ll be recording much of the content, including all keynotes, and it will be available for up to one year after the event. So you don’t have to miss a moment!
-
Red Hat is invested in helping our customers keep business continuity and we're relying on our people, processes, and technology to navigate the special challenges that we all face from COVID-19. We truly are all in this together. In this post, we'll look at how these have come into play for Red Hat, and what might make sense for your organization in responding to the new challenges we're facing together.
-
Serverless architecture has recently taken center stage in cloud-native application deployment: Enterprises started to see the benefits that serverless applications bring to them, such as agility, rapid deployment, and resource cost optimization. As with any other new technology, there were multiple ways to approach and employ serverless technologies, such as Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) and Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS)—that is, running your applications as ephemeral containers—with the ability to scale up and down automatically.
-
Enterprises today are building containerized applications on infrastructure from a number of cloud vendors, and prioritize flexibility across these environments. Although Kubernetes is a strong solution for enabling hybrid and even multi-cloud architectures, there is a growing need for reducing complexity by streamlining DevOps, hardening security, and providing seamless portability. Red Hat OpenShift rises to that challenge, providing enterprise-ready capabilities geared to ease onboarding onto container-based app development, while maintaining industry-grade security.
Combine this with IBM Cloud, where Red Hat OpenShift runs on the same infrastructure as 20,000 production Kubernetes clusters, and the result is a world-class experience. With Red Hat OpenShift 4 and IBM Cloud together, clients have access to a flexible, fully managed solution to quickly create and manage their clusters in the cloud. Let us handle the infrastructure, security, and provisioning – you focus on developing your next-generation cloud applications.
-
Earlier this year, I discussed the new features inside of Tekton version 0.10.0’s Bombay Robbie release. In this blog, I am excited to share that Tekton Pipeline’s Beta release version 0.11.0, nicknamed Ragdoll Norby, is finally here!
The first official Tekton Pipeline Beta release has a lot of interesting features and fixes that I’d like to address, so let’s dive right in!
