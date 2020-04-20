Jean-Baptiste Mardelle and team are happy to announce the release of Kdenlive 20.04, this version marks the one year anniversary release of the code refactoring. The highlights include major speed improvements due to the Preview Scaling feature, New rating, tagging sorting and filtering of clips in the Project Bin for a great logging experience, Pitch shifting is now possible when using the speed effect, Multicam editing improvements and OpenTimelineIO support. Besides all the shiny new features, this version comes with fixes for 40 critical stability issues as well as a major revamp of the user experience. Kdenlive is now more reliable than ever before.

ProtonMail, the mind behind the popular secure email service, has announced that all of the ProtonMail apps are now open-source. Furthermore, each of these apps has passed an independent security audit to retain users’ trust. However, it doesn’t come as a surprise as the process began several years ago. ProtonMail’s web app was open-sourced back in 2015, just a year after the service was launched. It was followed by the iOS email app in 2019 and the Bridge app last week.

Linux at Home: Plan your Ideal Garden with Linux We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home. The repeated message is that everyone should minimise time spent outside the home. By following this directive, this will flatten the spread of the coronavirus, thereby protecting our health service, and saving lives. Social distancing is unlikely to be significantly relaxed in the coming months, and there’s a realistic prospect of many measures still being in place next year. Given this forecast, it’s important to recognize the need to protect our physical mental and emotional health. Being mentally or emotionally healthy is much more than being free of depression, anxiety, or other psychological issues.