Android Leftovers
-
DOOGEE Launches the Ultra-Affordable X95 Android Smartphone
-
Doogee X95 gives you a 6.52" screen, Android 10, and a 4,350 mAh battery for $59.99
-
Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 7 finally gets an ETA
-
Xiaomi rolls out the fourth Android 10 for Mi A3 hoping that it’s the last one
-
Asus rolls out Android 10 update to Zenfone Max M2
-
Android 11 developer preview 3 is now available
-
Android 11 update DP3 released: What’s new?
-
Android 11 can automatically revoke permissions from unused apps
-
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 tests the ability to resize picture-in-picture windows
-
How to Record Calls on Any Android Smartphone [OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi and More]
-
How to remove the Gboard app on your Android device
-
How to connect a PS4 controller to your Android phone or tablet to play games with it
-
How to change the notification sound on your Android device in 5 simple steps
-
How to cancel a Spotify Premium subscription on an Android device
-
Samsung's Android powered Galaxy Tab S6 Review: Whetting my appetite for the Surface Duo?
-
Use Permissions to Keep Scammy Apps Off Your Android
-
6 Best Audiobook Apps For Android (2020) - Free And Paid
-
ProtonMail Open Sources All Of Its Email Apps
ProtonMail, the mind behind the popular secure email service, has announced that all of the ProtonMail apps are now open-source. Furthermore, each of these apps has passed an independent security audit to retain users’ trust. However, it doesn’t come as a surprise as the process began several years ago. ProtonMail’s web app was open-sourced back in 2015, just a year after the service was launched. It was followed by the iOS email app in 2019 and the Bridge app last week.
Kdenlive 20.04 is out
Jean-Baptiste Mardelle and team are happy to announce the release of Kdenlive 20.04, this version marks the one year anniversary release of the code refactoring. The highlights include major speed improvements due to the Preview Scaling feature, New rating, tagging sorting and filtering of clips in the Project Bin for a great logging experience, Pitch shifting is now possible when using the speed effect, Multicam editing improvements and OpenTimelineIO support. Besides all the shiny new features, this version comes with fixes for 40 critical stability issues as well as a major revamp of the user experience. Kdenlive is now more reliable than ever before.
Linux at Home: Plan your Ideal Garden with Linux
We are told by our governments that in the current crisis the single most important action we can take is to stay at home. The repeated message is that everyone should minimise time spent outside the home. By following this directive, this will flatten the spread of the coronavirus, thereby protecting our health service, and saving lives. Social distancing is unlikely to be significantly relaxed in the coming months, and there’s a realistic prospect of many measures still being in place next year. Given this forecast, it’s important to recognize the need to protect our physical mental and emotional health. Being mentally or emotionally healthy is much more than being free of depression, anxiety, or other psychological issues.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
