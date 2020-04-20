Unknown threat actors have allegedly dumped nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords from notable organizations involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including credentials from prominent health organizations.

[Attackers] have been using information belonging to groups such as World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Bank, the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wuhan Institute of Virology online in various ways, according to a report by the Washington Post, citing research by the SITE Intelligence Group.