Linux Foundation and More Openwashing
LF Expands Mentorship Program; Intel Commits $250,000
Linux Foundation Expands Mentorship Program in Response to COVID-19
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it’s expanding its Mentorship Program in response to COVID-19 with seed funding from Intel. The Program will grow to support interns who have been displaced as a result of the global pandemic and to give individuals an opportunity to reskill for some of the most sought-after, highly paid careers in the world.
Intel is leading funding for this expansion with a $250,000 commitment. The Linux Foundation is investing an additional $100,000 and is calling on leaders throughout the industry to match this support in order to provide opportunities to aspiring technical talent during these unprecedented times.
The Linux Foundation Announces the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020 Program of Sessions, and its Pivot to a Virtual Event
Automotive Grade Linux Releases UCB 9.0 Software Platform
AWS and Facebook launch an open-source model server for PyTorch
Fishtown Analytics raises $12.9M Series A for its open-source analytics engineering tool
Games: Half-Life: Alyx, Verdant Village, XCOM 2, Rover Wars, Steam Audio
