Free Software, Sharing and Programming
Volunteer engineers and physicians created open-source, cheap ventilators that could be used in ERs of the future—take a look
So what happens now that there's evidence that the coronavirus curve is flattening and the shortage of ventilators is no longer critical in cities like New York City, Chicago and New Orleans? The innovation does not have to go to waste.
There could be sustained utility beyond the pandemic for the cohorts' new devices, according to a consortium at New Lab in New York City working on a ventilator called the Spiro Wave.
"I by no means think that it's over," Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said of the need for emergency vents on a press call Monday. "We may well be using these Spiro Wave devices in our emergency rooms in the future."
'handy' is an open source tool designed to slow the spread of COVID-19
handy can be 3D printed at home, printed via online 3D printing services, or for those who are creative, made by cutting and gluing layers of cardboard together. this might be a fun activity to do with kids and you can find the file and instructions for DIY manufacturing here. handy is customizable, easy to carry, personal, ergonomic (with a design that fits fingers of any size, and limits hand torsion), can be used by right or left-handed individuals and is easy to sanitize.
The top barriers and benefits to small businesses adopting open source
With big tech players like Amazon and IBM focused on open source as an enabler of strong cloud solutions, it may seem like the technology is limited to the big leagues, yet small to midsize businesses are slowly starting to throw their hats in the open source ring.
Many are realizing that open source enables them to compete at the level of larger tech companies and enable the flexibility, interoperability and cost savings that these solutions provide.
Smaller companies are entering the market looking to prove themselves and innovation is key to their success, but it can be difficult to adopt open source technology for a variety of reasons.
Dietmar Rietsch, CEO and founder of software company Pimcore, noted there was initial reluctance because SMBs think there is some kind of risk involved or have other concerns.
"Open source has multiple benefits for small businesses and we think that every business will come to the realization that they need to create their own digital platform based on open source technology," Rietsch said.
GIMP 2020: A powerful free alternative to Photoshop
Think photo-manipulation software and you’re likely to think Photoshop. After all, the Adobe product is a true workhorse when it comes to creating graphics and editing images. But it’s also expensive. While there are other photo-editing software programs out there, one that has been quietly gaining followers for over 20 years is GIMP, or GNU Image Manipulation Program. GNU is an open-source operating system that often goes by the name Linux. GIMP is also open-source software, which means users can modify the program to suit their needs. Best of all, GIMP is completely free – with no tricky upsells to unlock additional features or time limits on use.
Outsourcing Reduces Productivity
In June last year's The Risks Of Outsourcing I discussed Why public sector outsourcing is less efficient than Soviet central planning by Abby Innes of the London School of Economics . She points to the inevitable information asymmetry that places the buyer of outsourcing at a disadvantage: [...]
Coding for Fun
Before COVID-19 came and cancelled all the conferences we had lined up, I had started working on a talk on our collective tendencies as software developers to end up doing work and automation that ultimately demands more effort and time from us than if we had done nothing, or something much simpler.
Of course, in writing my talk and with the pures irony available to me, I ended up drifting aside and instead started programming my own slideshow software. I have my reasons—not very good reasons, but reasons nonetheless—for writing it, but regardless of what they are, I don't encourage anyone to actually use it, and I'll explain why in this meandering post, where I do a kind of personal retrospective of my last few years of maintaining OSS software.
Handling Diacritics
A colleague had to create a list of email addresses from a list of names (given name + surname). Some of the names had letters with accents: these accents had to be removed to keep the basic letter, in order to form a list of email addresses. For example, “andré” had to be converted to “andre”.
I found the Python module Unicode, and told my colleague he could use that module together with my python-per-line.py to generate his list. It turned out I had to make a change to my python-per-line.py tool first, so that it would handle Unicode input properly.
EKCD - Encrypted Crash Dumps in FreeBSD
To protect your privacy, you should encrypt crash dumps—and FreeBSD now offers such a possibility. The functionality is called EKCD, from the Encrypted Kernel Crash Dumps. The idea behind is that the administrator or security officer in your company generates a RSA key. The public key is provided to the machine. When the key is loaded, the machine generates a one-time AES key, which is used to encrypt the actual crash dumps. The AES key is encrypted using an RSA key and stored on the machine. Only the owner of the private key can decrypt the AES key, hence the whole crash dump. If you are familiar with cryptography, this is pretty standard practice, because of the limitation of the RSA key.
Prioritizing simplicity improves performance and reliability
These tests show that SourceHut has room for improvement. For one, some important features are conspicuously absent, like a git blame view. GitHub beats out our performance at rendering commits and tickets, and on several pages GitHub and Bitbucket both have better accessibility scores than the equivalent sr.ht page. But the overall results are clear: SourceHut is the best performing code forge, and by a wide margin. The data also shows that our approach delivers the best reliability: our friends at GitHub and GitLab have struggled with outages 15 of the last 90 days and 18 of the last 90 days, respectively. SourceHut has had two outages in 2020, both of which were planned and announced a week in advance, and only one of which affected more than one subsystem.
The secret is, as you may have guessed, to prioritize simplicity. It’s all too easy for a development team to chase after shiny features — I know because it tempts me, too. But sooner or later the chickens come home to roost, and you have a giant single-page application downloading a megabyte of JavaScript and pinning a CPU for several seconds before the page is useful (if scrolling at 3 FPS can be considered useful).
The origin of software macros
The term 'macro' has existed since the conception of programming languages and it is used to automate common tasks. Macros were initially developed using the IBM 705 computer for the Dow Chemical Corporation and Air Material Command. In 1963, Timothy Hart proposed the addition of macros to LISP 1.5 in AI Memo 57. A macro instruction coded as per the framework of the target assembly language will be processed by a macro compiler. The macro language was followed by Macro Assemblers in the late 1950s. Programmers wrote a macro library for every target machine but not the complete assembly language program. The arrival of VBA and the ability to create macros from within Microsoft Office set new benchmarks in the software development arena starting from the late 1990's.
Anzacathon: the benefits of Open Data
25 April is Anzac Day in Australia, New Zealand and many communities around the world where Anzacs have served. Given the shift to online collaboration in 2020, Anzacathon has been set up to help people engage online.
One of the key themes of Anzacathon is data: finding new ways to use the data and also demonstrating the benefits of community engagement with open data.
With that in mind, I'm providing some tutorials for users of PostgreSQL and R to access the data and some simple examples to use it.
[...]
The raw data files are shared over IPFS. They are in SQLite format, as this provides a convenient mechanism to query the data with SQL commands directly over IPFS.
The pgloader tool provides a convenient way to load SQLite databases directly from IPFS into a PostgreSQL schema. There is no need to download the SQLite files, we can simply mount IPFS like a filesystem. A sample configuration for PostgreSQL users is provided.
For R users, there is an RSQLite module that allows R to access SQLite data. Once again, there is no need to download the data, any file in IPFS can be opened directly using fuse.
R users who want to use this method first need to follow the first part of the PostgreSQL setup instructions, up to the point where you start the IPFS daemon process.
Australia Takes Its First Baby Steps On the Road To A Right-To-Repair Law, With A Consultation About Tractors
Techdirt has been writing about right-to-repair laws -- or, rather, their absence -- for many years now. A recent right-to-repair post concerned ventilators, pretty much the last hope for critically-ill patients suffering the effects of the new coronavirus. This underlines the fact that being able to repair equipment you have bought is not an abstract issue, but is literally a matter of life or death in some cases. Despite that, in Australia the fight to obtain a right to repair is still in its early stages...
Dutch government encourages public services to share their software source code
The Dutch government wants the country’s public services to share as open source any software solutions that are written for or by them. “My appeal to public services is to release the source code, unless they have good reasons not to,” writes State Secretary for the Interior Raymond Knops in a letter to the Dutch parliament. “A public service that uses open source software can also be expected to actively share with society software that it develops itself.”
