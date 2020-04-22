SUSE Leftovers
SUSE Suggests openSUSE Community To Synchronize Code Streams
In its proposal to the openSUSE community, SUSE has suggested bringing the code streams of both SUSE Linux Enterprise and openSUSE Leap closer together. The proposal includes SLE binaries for the community version.
According to the proposal, bringing the code streams closer together to provide full compatibility provides several advantages to the community going forward. These include the use of higher-quality code due to the clean-up of spec-files, an improved relationship between the two distributions, easier bug reporting, less code streams to maintain, extensively tested packages and the inclusion of SLE supported architectures like s390x.
SUSE Stratos Console 3.0 & 3.1
SUSE Stratos Console 3.0 was released a little over a month ago without the fanfare it absolutely deserves. Now the 3.1 release which will be part of Cloud Application Platform 2.0 has just been released, so let’s go over some of the great work the Stratos team has done over the last few months for both releases.
Leveraging Cloud Expertise and Consultancy for the UK
With the election of Matt Eckersall to techUK’s “Cloud Leadership Committee”, a seasoned leader and senior executive with experience across proprietary and opensource vendors, he is now part of the group of experts providing strategic direction for the industry organization’s Cloud Computing work program. The Cloud Leadership Committee currently has 29 members, made up from leading vendors such as Atos, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP and VMware.
