today's leftovers
-
Behind the Scenes of a [System76] Product Launch: Marketing
Our Behind the Scenes series serves to outline the magic it takes to launch a System76 product. It’s a great opportunity to teach people how the process works in different fields. First up in the series is the Grape Vine Mother. The devil of desire. The catalyst of material salivation: Marketing.
[...]
Once all the pieces are in place, they’re sent to assembly for Voltronesque fusion. This is where we take the product photos, lifestyle photos, and product page copy—a fancy way of saying “company words”—and lay out the product page in Figma. Figma is a tool for mocking up Web pages and navigation, and helps provide an easy handoff to the Web Team once the page layout is finalized. Then we review the information with other departments to ensure technical accuracy before the big day.
-
Google Anthos Update Aims at AWS, Puts Azure in Crosshairs
Anthos is a Kubernetes-based platform that is fully managed by Google and allows users to manage their data and applications in an on-premises environment or across cloud platforms from rivals like AWS and Microsoft. It was initially announced at Google’s Cloud Next event in 2018 — when it was labeled Cloud Services Platform — and formally launched at last year’s event.
-
Prison Architect getting a free 'Cleared for Transfer' expansion on May 14
Today, Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven announced that Prison Architect will be getting a free expansion on May 14 named 'Cleared for Transfer'.
It's all about to get more complicated. Cleared for Transfer will add in more layers of complexity to inmate management and allows players to assign privileges to a security sector, pushing prisoners to improve their behaviour while giving players more control over their prisons. In addition to the new gameplay features, this expansion adds more rooms and other objects players can use to customize their prisons.
"Prison Architect players have been asking for more ways to manage inmates and customize prison security," Steacy McIlwham, Product Manager for Prison Architect at Paradox Interactive, said. "The folks at Double Eleven have done an incredible job at listening to the community and incorporating player feedback into the game since we partnered with them last year. With the Cleared for Transfer expansion, we wanted to take things further and introduce features that will let even the most veteran Wardens flex their management muscles."
-
Recent activity on Flatpak: video workshop and new bundles
Joining my mates at HackLab Almería, who took the initiative of a set of video talks supporting the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa initiative fighting against the boredom COVID-19 confinement in Spain (thanks Víctor), I felt ready enough to give a talk about guerrilla Flatpak packaging using as examples my work on recent bundles:
Talk is in Spanish. If interested you can ask or comment at the HLA forum entry. The recording quality is not good enough: it’s the first time I record a talk with the amazing OBS application. It’s not a great work but it does the job.
-
Updated quad pi3 hat
I made a number of tweaks to the quad A1’s raspberry pi hat to get it ready for production, resulting in r4.1 of the board:
None of the changes were particularly big, but each has some value:
-
Code a homage to Lunar Lander | Wireframe #37
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 779 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Half-Life: Alyx, Verdant Village, XCOM 2, Rover Wars, Steam Audio
today's howtos
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago