Stable Kernels: 5.6.7, 5.4.35, 4.19.118, 4.14.177, 4.9.220, and 4.4.220
-
Linux 5.6.7
I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.7 kernel.
All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
-
Linux 5.4.35
-
Linux 4.19.118
-
Linux 4.14.177
-
Linux 4.9.220
-
Linux 4.4.220
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 184 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Half-Life: Alyx, Verdant Village, XCOM 2, Rover Wars, Steam Audio
today's howtos
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago