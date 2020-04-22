Valve continue to improve Steam at quite a rapid pace lately. Recently, they not only released a new beta of Steam Audio but they also put up a new experiment. For Steam Audio, Valve's cross-platform full-featured audio solution that integrates environment and listener simulation, it had the first Beta release in over a year on April 22. This pulled in better Android support, support for spatial blend in the binaural effect, support for custom distance attenuation and air absorption curves and plenty of fixes. They also updated their Unity and FMOD Studio plugins.

Rover Wars strips down the RTS genre to some of the basics and makes it a competitive local multiplayer game, it's actually pretty darn fun and it's out now.

XCOM 2, likely one of my absolutely all-time favourite strategy games can be played for free until April 30. Originally developed by Firaxis Games, it acts as a sequel to XCOM: Enemy Unknown although you can easily play XCOM 2 without playing the first. It was ported to Linux by Feral Interactive and it was a day-1 release for us which doesn't happen too often for bigger titles.

Currently in development with it classed as being in an "alpha state", Verdant Village seems like a sweet and promising high fantasy alternative to Stardew Valley with some new themes. The developer has been working on it for some time already and they have plans to add in some big content to it like a combat system, hunting, a bigger world, alchemy and more fantasy themes. Exodus Software have been regularly updating it since it appeared on itch.io back in February but it's still clearly early on with plenty of bits not available yet.

Half-Life: Alyx, Valve's return to the Half-Life franchise in VR-only form released for Windows last month and it appears they're now preparing a Linux version. You can see so on SteamDB. Good news, although not unexpected. When we spoke to Valve a few days before release, they did mention their plan was to hopefully have a Linux version of Half-Life: Alyx with Vulkan API support out post-release. Taking place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, you play as Alyx Vance instead of Gordon Freeman in a seemingly impossible fight against the alien Combine. It's already managed to hit an Overwhelmingly Positive user review score on Steam, with that being from over twenty thousand players. Considering it's a Virtual Reality game, which requires you buy the VR kit on top of a PC good enough to run it, it's an impressive number.