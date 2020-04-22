Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of April 2020 05:34:48 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

The Ubuntu Studio team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu Studio 20.04, code-named “Focal Fossa”. This marks Ubuntu Studio’s 27th release. This release is a Long-Term Support release and as such, it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023).

Since it’s just out, you may experience some issues, so you might want to wait a bit before upgrading. Please see the release notes for a complete list of changes and known issues.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Released

The Ubuntu Studio team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu Studio 20.04, code-named “Focal Fossa”. This marks Ubuntu Studio’s 27th release. This release is a Long-Term Support release and as such, it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023). Since it’s just out, you may experience some issues, so you might want to wait a bit before upgrading. Please see the release notes for a complete list of changes and known issues. Read more

Android Leftovers

Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” Is Slated for Release on October 22

In the past, codenaming of new Ubuntu releases was done by Mark Shuttleworth, but these days it looks like it’s decided by the entire team. And the codename of Ubuntu 20.10 will be “Groovy Gorilla.” A draft release schedule was published as well, suggesting that the development will start at the end of April with the toolchain update. But, as with all past releases, development will be based on the current stable release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The Ubuntu 20.10 development cycle will continue the tradition of providing optional Ubuntu Testing Weeks to members of the community who want to help shape the upcoming release. Two Ubuntu Testing Week events are planned, one during the week of July 2nd and the other one during the week of September 3rd. Read more Also: The Ubuntu 20.10 Codename Is Revealed, And It’s Pretty Groovy, Baby Ubuntu 20.10 Might Be The "Groovy Gorilla" Groovy Gorilla Release Notes

Radeon Software 20.10 vs. Upstream Linux AMD Radeon OpenGL / Vulkan Performance

With last week's release of Radeon Software for Linux 20.10 as AMD's first packaged graphics driver update for Linux of 2020, here are some benchmarks showing how the performance compares to what is shipped by Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS as well as when using the newer Mesa and Linux kernel releases for the very latest open-source performance, including switching over to RADV+ACO for Vulkan gaming. Today's AMD Radeon Linux graphics driver comparison is looking at... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6