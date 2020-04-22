The Ubuntu Studio team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu Studio 20.04, code-named “Focal Fossa”. This marks Ubuntu Studio’s 27th release. This release is a Long-Term Support release and as such, it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023). Since it’s just out, you may experience some issues, so you might want to wait a bit before upgrading. Please see the release notes for a complete list of changes and known issues.

Ubuntu 20.10 "Groovy Gorilla" Is Slated for Release on October 22 In the past, codenaming of new Ubuntu releases was done by Mark Shuttleworth, but these days it looks like it's decided by the entire team. And the codename of Ubuntu 20.10 will be "Groovy Gorilla." A draft release schedule was published as well, suggesting that the development will start at the end of April with the toolchain update. But, as with all past releases, development will be based on the current stable release, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The Ubuntu 20.10 development cycle will continue the tradition of providing optional Ubuntu Testing Weeks to members of the community who want to help shape the upcoming release. Two Ubuntu Testing Week events are planned, one during the week of July 2nd and the other one during the week of September 3rd.