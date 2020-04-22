UbuntuDDE Beta: A Linux Remix That Lifts User Experience to the Next Level
The Deepin Desktop Environment is very elegant and comfortable to use. Its simplicity, coupled with improved functionality and configurability over earlier versions, makes it a nice choice for those looking for something new.
The Deepin desktop’s integration into the Ubuntu 20.04 base masks some of the stumbling blocks new users encounter when learning about the Linux OS in general and Ubuntu in particular. Ubuntu DDE works right out of the box with nothing to adjust or configure.
Beta releases are not good products to use on a production machine, but this beta version is a strong demonstration of what UbuntuDDE’s performance will be in its final form.
UbuntuDDE uses the Calamares installer. The process includes disk-partitioning options and an easy click-to-choose graphical display.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 463 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 144 released
This is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 144. This contains a number of security fixes in OpenSSL, the squid web proxy, the DHCP client and more. We recommend to install it as soon as possible and reboot. The OpenSSL team has issued a security advisory for the 1.1.1 release with "high" severity. Applicants on client or service side that call SSL_check_chain() during a TLSv1.3 handshake may crash the application due to incorrect handling of the signature_algorithms_cert" TLS extension. CVE-2020-1967 has been assigned to track this vulnerability and an immediate installation of this update is recommended.
Ubuntu Working Hard to Improve Fingerprint Login
Ubuntu developers are working with the libfprint project to improve support for biometric authentication methods in GNOME-based Linux distros, including its own, Ubuntu. ‘Many devices are now shipping with fingerprint readers, and this has become a natural way to unlock the user session,” says Ubuntu desktop lead Martin Wimpress in a blog post to showcase the work that’s gone in to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Released
The Ubuntu Studio team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu Studio 20.04, code-named “Focal Fossa”. This marks Ubuntu Studio’s 27th release. This release is a Long-Term Support release and as such, it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023). Since it’s just out, you may experience some issues, so you might want to wait a bit before upgrading. Please see the release notes for a complete list of changes and known issues.
Recent comments
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 58 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
6 hours 13 min ago
6 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago