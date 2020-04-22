Android Leftovers

UbuntuDDE Beta: A Linux Remix That Lifts User Experience to the Next Level

The Deepin Desktop Environment is very elegant and comfortable to use. Its simplicity, coupled with improved functionality and configurability over earlier versions, makes it a nice choice for those looking for something new. The Deepin desktop’s integration into the Ubuntu 20.04 base masks some of the stumbling blocks new users encounter when learning about the Linux OS in general and Ubuntu in particular. Ubuntu DDE works right out of the box with nothing to adjust or configure. Beta releases are not good products to use on a production machine, but this beta version is a strong demonstration of what UbuntuDDE’s performance will be in its final form. UbuntuDDE uses the Calamares installer. The process includes disk-partitioning options and an easy click-to-choose graphical display.

New Banana Pi SBCs slim down for low-power IoT

Banana Pi’s “BPI-F2P” SBC runs Linux on a quad -A7 SunPlus SP7021 and offers dual LAN with PoE plus 40-pin GPIO. Also new is a “BPI-EAI80 AIoT” SBC with a dual Cortex-M4 Edgeless EAI80 MCU with 300-GOPS NPU. SinoVoip’s Banana Pi project has posted specs for its second development board based on SunPlus Technology’s SP7021 SoC after the Banana Pi BPI-F2S, which we covered back in November. The new Banana Pi BPI-F2P has a similar layout and feature list as the BPI-F2S. The biggest difference is the addition of two serial ports, as well as a new Power-over-Ethernet function on one of the two 10/100 Ethernet ports. Meanwhile, the FPGA connector for an optional Artix-7 FPGA module has been removed.