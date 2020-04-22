Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of April 2020 09:31:24 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 144 released

This is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 144. This contains a number of security fixes in OpenSSL, the squid web proxy, the DHCP client and more. We recommend to install it as soon as possible and reboot. The OpenSSL team has issued a security advisory for the 1.1.1 release with "high" severity. Applicants on client or service side that call SSL_check_chain() during a TLSv1.3 handshake may crash the application due to incorrect handling of the signature_algorithms_cert" TLS extension. CVE-2020-1967 has been assigned to track this vulnerability and an immediate installation of this update is recommended. Read more

Ubuntu Working Hard to Improve Fingerprint Login

Ubuntu developers are working with the libfprint project to improve support for biometric authentication methods in GNOME-based Linux distros, including its own, Ubuntu. ‘Many devices are now shipping with fingerprint readers, and this has become a natural way to unlock the user session,” says Ubuntu desktop lead Martin Wimpress in a blog post to showcase the work that’s gone in to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Read more

Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Released

The Ubuntu Studio team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu Studio 20.04, code-named “Focal Fossa”. This marks Ubuntu Studio’s 27th release. This release is a Long-Term Support release and as such, it is supported for 3 years (until April 2023). Since it’s just out, you may experience some issues, so you might want to wait a bit before upgrading. Please see the release notes for a complete list of changes and known issues. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6