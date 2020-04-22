Wine 5.7 Released
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 5.7 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Wine Mono engine updated to 5.0.0, with upstream WPF support. - More progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend. - Beginnings of a USB device driver. - Support for building with Clang in MSVC mode. - Builtin modules no longer depend on libwine. - Support for configuring Windows version from the command line. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.7.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.7.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
-
Wine 5.7 is out with more WineD3D Vulkan work, a start on a USB device driver
The Wine compatibility layer has another development release out today with Wine 5.7 adding in some new features.
-
Wine 5.7 Released With More Progress On D3D Vulkan Backend, USB Device Driver
Wine 5.7 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release and it's a fun one with multiple interesting advancements.
As reported a few days ago, there has been progress on the WineD3D Vulkan back-end for allowing D3D9/D3D10/D3D11 calls to go through Vulkan rather than OpenGL. It's similar aim to DXVK but not nearly as mature. The Vulkan support for WineD3D is still being brought up and isn't yet ready for end-users/gamers but progress is being made.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 935 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Master Chief Collection, LudoNarraCon and Iratus: Lord of the Dead
Wine 5.7 Released
Android Leftovers
UbuntuDDE Beta: A Linux Remix That Lifts User Experience to the Next Level
The Deepin Desktop Environment is very elegant and comfortable to use. Its simplicity, coupled with improved functionality and configurability over earlier versions, makes it a nice choice for those looking for something new. The Deepin desktop’s integration into the Ubuntu 20.04 base masks some of the stumbling blocks new users encounter when learning about the Linux OS in general and Ubuntu in particular. Ubuntu DDE works right out of the box with nothing to adjust or configure. Beta releases are not good products to use on a production machine, but this beta version is a strong demonstration of what UbuntuDDE’s performance will be in its final form. UbuntuDDE uses the Calamares installer. The process includes disk-partitioning options and an easy click-to-choose graphical display.
Recent comments
14 min 58 sec ago
32 min 18 sec ago
53 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago