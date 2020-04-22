Language Selection

Wine 5.7 Released

Software
  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 5.7 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Wine Mono engine updated to 5.0.0, with upstream WPF support.
  - More progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.
  - Beginnings of a USB device driver.
  - Support for building with Clang in MSVC mode.
  - Builtin modules no longer depend on libwine.
  - Support for configuring Windows version from the command line.
  - Various bug fixes.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.7.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.7.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
  • Wine 5.7 is out with more WineD3D Vulkan work, a start on a USB device driver

    The Wine compatibility layer has another development release out today with Wine 5.7 adding in some new features.

  • Wine 5.7 Released With More Progress On D3D Vulkan Backend, USB Device Driver

    Wine 5.7 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release and it's a fun one with multiple interesting advancements.

    As reported a few days ago, there has been progress on the WineD3D Vulkan back-end for allowing D3D9/D3D10/D3D11 calls to go through Vulkan rather than OpenGL. It's similar aim to DXVK but not nearly as mature. The Vulkan support for WineD3D is still being brought up and isn't yet ready for end-users/gamers but progress is being made.

