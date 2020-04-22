Games: Master Chief Collection, LudoNarraCon and Iratus: Lord of the Dead
Halo : Master Chief Collection | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Steam Play
Halo : Master Chief Collection running through Steam Play (Proton 5.0-4) Runs great. As mentioned, EAC is no good, so MP is best avoided currently on this.
LudoNarraCon digital festival starts today on Steam with a sale and livestreams
LudoNarraCon has returned, with another digital event now live on Steam to celebrate narrative games. Organized by Fellow Traveller, publisher of unusual narrative games.
From now until April 27, there's a lot of narrative games on sale and the developers will be doing something of an exhibition where they will livestream to their Steam store page. These streams will typically last between 1-3 hours on a loop, so you don't have to worry about missing one. Given how everything has been cancelled lately, it's a brilliant thing to do and Steam is well-placed for such an event.
Dark fantasy turn-based tactical roguelike RPG 'Iratus: Lord of the Dead' is out now
Iratus: Lord of the Dead from developer Unfrozen and publisher Daedalic Entertainment has now left Early Access, with it full Linux support is now also up.
The Deepin Desktop Environment is very elegant and comfortable to use. Its simplicity, coupled with improved functionality and configurability over earlier versions, makes it a nice choice for those looking for something new. The Deepin desktop’s integration into the Ubuntu 20.04 base masks some of the stumbling blocks new users encounter when learning about the Linux OS in general and Ubuntu in particular. Ubuntu DDE works right out of the box with nothing to adjust or configure. Beta releases are not good products to use on a production machine, but this beta version is a strong demonstration of what UbuntuDDE’s performance will be in its final form. UbuntuDDE uses the Calamares installer. The process includes disk-partitioning options and an easy click-to-choose graphical display.
