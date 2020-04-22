Graphics: Mesa Development and NVIDIA Driver for Linux
Mesa Trying Out Gitlab Milestones For Trying Better To Avoid Regressions
Due to unclear communication over patches queued for a given Mesa point release and ensuring all relevant patches are included, Mesa developers will begin making use of Gitlab's "milestones" functionality for tracking the work to be included in the next point release.
Mesa release managers in the past would send out a list of queued patches for a given Mesa point release, effectively as a release candidate so fellow Mesa developers could see the queued list in case any patches were missing or incorrectly applied. That practice hasn't been going on for a while and given Mesa seeing a number of botched releases in recent times, Gitlab Milestones functionality is being trialed.
Mesa "Vallium" - Software/CPU-Based Vulkan Based On LLVMpipe
While there has been the CPU-based "Kazan" Vulkan driver (formerly Vulkan-CPU as a Google Summer of Code project) and Google's SwiftShader has been implementing CPU-based Vulkan support, it turns out Red Hat's David Airlie has been working on a Mesa/Gallium3D-inspired Vulkan software renderer.
NVIDIA 440.66.11 Linux Driver Fixes Annoying Bugs With PRIME Sync
NVIDIA has released their latest weekly-ish beta update to their Vulkan Linux driver.
With today's NVIDIA 440.66.11 beta driver, several synchronization bugs have been addressed with PRIME Sync configurations, namely multi-GPU/Optimus laptops. The synchronization bugs could lead to momentary lock-ups of the X.Org Server when moving/resizing/focusing not only Vulkan windows but also OpenGL too.
NVIDIA have a new Vulkan Beta Driver out with some important Linux fixes
Last week NVIDIA released a new Vulkan Beta Driver which came with some issues, a new build has gone out today fixing some of the most pressing.
Games: Master Chief Collection, LudoNarraCon and Iratus: Lord of the Dead
Wine 5.7 Released
Android Leftovers
UbuntuDDE Beta: A Linux Remix That Lifts User Experience to the Next Level
The Deepin Desktop Environment is very elegant and comfortable to use. Its simplicity, coupled with improved functionality and configurability over earlier versions, makes it a nice choice for those looking for something new. The Deepin desktop’s integration into the Ubuntu 20.04 base masks some of the stumbling blocks new users encounter when learning about the Linux OS in general and Ubuntu in particular. Ubuntu DDE works right out of the box with nothing to adjust or configure. Beta releases are not good products to use on a production machine, but this beta version is a strong demonstration of what UbuntuDDE’s performance will be in its final form. UbuntuDDE uses the Calamares installer. The process includes disk-partitioning options and an easy click-to-choose graphical display.
