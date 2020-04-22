Games: Master Chief Collection, LudoNarraCon and Iratus: Lord of the Dead Halo : Master Chief Collection | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Steam Play Halo : Master Chief Collection running through Steam Play (Proton 5.0-4) Runs great. As mentioned, EAC is no good, so MP is best avoided currently on this.

LudoNarraCon digital festival starts today on Steam with a sale and livestreams LudoNarraCon has returned, with another digital event now live on Steam to celebrate narrative games. Organized by Fellow Traveller, publisher of unusual narrative games. From now until April 27, there's a lot of narrative games on sale and the developers will be doing something of an exhibition where they will livestream to their Steam store page. These streams will typically last between 1-3 hours on a loop, so you don't have to worry about missing one. Given how everything has been cancelled lately, it's a brilliant thing to do and Steam is well-placed for such an event.

Dark fantasy turn-based tactical roguelike RPG 'Iratus: Lord of the Dead' is out now Iratus: Lord of the Dead from developer Unfrozen and publisher Daedalic Entertainment has now left Early Access, with it full Linux support is now also up.

Wine 5.7 Released Wine Announcement The Wine development release 5.7 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Wine Mono engine updated to 5.0.0, with upstream WPF support. - More progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend. - Beginnings of a USB device driver. - Support for building with Clang in MSVC mode. - Builtin modules no longer depend on libwine. - Support for configuring Windows version from the command line. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.7.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.7.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

