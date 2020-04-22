Linux Foundation: Mentorship Program, OSChina, Going Virtual and Docker
Mentorship Program from The Linux Foundation expands
The Linux Foundation announced it’s expanding its Mentorship Program in response to COVID-19 with seed funding from Intel. The Program will grow to support interns who have been displaced as a result of the global pandemic and to give individuals an opportunity to reskill for some of the most sought-after, highly paid careers in the world.
Intel is leading funding for this expansion with a $250,000 commitment. The Linux Foundation is investing an additional $100,000 and is calling on leaders throughout the industry to match this support in order to provide opportunities to aspiring technical talent during these unprecedented times.
Linux Foundation APAC Partners with OSChina to Launch Chinese Open Source Software University
OSChina, a leading media outlet and event host for the Chinese open source community, will partner with Linux Foundation APAC to launch a new initiative, the LF Open Source Software University. This initiative will combine OSChina’s reputation and contacts in the Chinese open source community with The Linux Foundation’s expertise in training and certifying open source professionals.
Virtual event suggestions for open source communities
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting every aspect of life across every population and industry around the globe, numerous conferences, events, and meetings have been canceled or postponed. The Linux Foundation events team has been working in overdrive negotiating to cancel or postpone events that were or are impossible to operate this year safely. The health and safety of our communities and staff is our top concern.
The good news is that for those events that can no longer safely take place in person, virtual events still offer the opportunity to connect within our communities to share valuable information and collaborate. While not as powerful as a face-to-face gathering, a variety of virtual event platforms available today offer a plethora of features that can get us as close as possible to those invaluable in-person experiences. Thanks to our community members, we’ve received suggestions for platforms and services that the events team has spent the past several weeks evaluating.
Docker Containers for Legal Professionals
Docker containers: What are the open source licensing considerations?
Docker has made the quick deployment of software much simpler, but also introduces a few legal challenges. What the solutions to some of these legal challenges are is currently not clear.
Evaluating compliance challenges requires a basic understanding of the technical specifics of how containers work and how they are built. With this understanding, it becomes evident how the distribution of containers bears some similarities to more historical means of distributing software while making clearer the aspects that can be obscured.
