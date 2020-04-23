arlier this month I reported that Linux developers were reviving work on the Intel FSGSBASE patches as a performance helper going back to Ivy Bridge CPUs but for which past patch series never got over the finish line for mainlining. On Thursday a new version of the FSGSBASE patches were sent out. One of Microsoft's Linux kernel hacker, Sasha Levin, has taken up the patches in trying to get the mainlined with Intel seemingly not in a rush to get the patches merged that have been sent out a few times in recent years.

Intel's ISPC compiler (Implicit SPMD Program Compiler) for targeting its C-based single-program, multiple data language is out now with a new feature release. ISPC already advertises performance speed-ups of three to six times faster depending upon the AVX configuration of the CPU being tested and core count. But with ISPC 1.13 they are continuing to work on making this SPMD program compiler even faster, particularly for AVX-512.

Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux has made some inroads in the desktop space over the past two years with providing a nice desktop installer last year, enhancing their documentation, and making available more desktop packages. Clear Linux has offered some of the fastest performance even for desktop workloads like web browser performance and has worked out equally well on AMD hardware. But moving forward they are going to be shifting back to their roots on focusing on server and cloud workloads.

Software Freedom Podcast Special about GNU Health with Dr. Luis Falcón and Dr. Axel Braun For our Software Freedom Podcast we talk with people who have inspiring ideas about software freedom. In this special episode, we talk with Dr. Luis Falcón and Dr. Axel Braun about the Free health and hospital information system GNU Health. Unfortunately, as we had to do this podcast remotely this time, we cannot provide the same level of audio quality as you are used to in this podcast. We apologise for this and will look into better solutions for remote recordings for future episodes.

Are you interested in building REST APIs with Flask and SQLAlchemy? This week Christopher interviews Doug Farrell about his four-part Real Python series on Python REST APIs. They discuss the various Python tools and libraries used in the series. Doug also shares his practices for continuous learning. Doug has worked in process control, embedded systems, and has a long background in software development. He's currently a developer at ShutterFly, and discusses developing tools for his internal customers. He also teaches Python to kids at a STEM school near where he lives. Currently Doug is writing a book for Manning Publications, "The Well-Grounded Python Developer".

Ubuntu releases 20.04 LTS, Kdenlive picks up support for the OpenTimelineIO interchange format, Mozilla expands its community analysis program with a new blog, Lenovo and Fedora announce a partnership for pre-installation on some ThinkPads, and Intel gives a boost to The Linux Foundation’s mentorship program.

Python Programming New Higher Performance Python class (June 1-3) I’ve listed my next Higher Performance Python public class, it’ll run online for 3 mornings on June 1-3 during UK hours. We’ll use Zoom and Slack with pre-distributed Notebooks and modules and you’ll run it using an Anaconda environment. Here’s the write-up from my recent class.

Python Selenium all mouse actions using ActionChains ActionChains are ways provided by Selenium to automate low-level interactions with the website such as mouse movements, mouse button actions, keypress, and context menu(right-click menu) interactions. These special methods are useful for doing more complex actions like mouse over and drag and drop that is not possible by direct web driver actions. Using ActionChains object, we call methods that perform specific actions sequentially one by one. selenium training Actions called are pushed into a queue. When performing () method is called, the events are fired in the order they are queued up.

Encapsulation is your friend, also in Python Encapsulation is an act of deliberate limiting access to certain software components. The most common usage is to hide certain attributes of objects from other objects that use it.

The Bridge Design Pattern with Python The Bridge Design Pattern is a Structural Design Pattern, which splits the abstraction from the implementation. In this article, we'll be covering the motivation and implementation of the Bridge Design Pattern in Python. Design Patterns refer to a set of standardized practices or solutions to common architectural problems in software engineering.

Tonic Glacier Cyber Hackathon - Montreal - May 2020 A great number of you watched the conference part of Montréal-Python 76 – Tonic Glacier. Thank you! Our spectacularly virtual combo is now proceeding with the cyber hackathon. Here is all the information. For many weeks now, our challenging times gave birth to projects to help us face the COVID-19 crisis. The Tonic Glacier Cyber Hackathon organized by Montréal-Python is an opportunity to move forward existing projects and to start new ones. This online gathering will take place from May 1st to May 3, 2020. To your calendars!