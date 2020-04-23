Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Real Python Podcast and Software Freedom Podcast Special on GNU Health
Ubuntu releases 20.04 LTS, Kdenlive picks up support for the OpenTimelineIO interchange format, Mozilla expands its community analysis program with a new blog, Lenovo and Fedora announce a partnership for pre-installation on some ThinkPads, and Intel gives a boost to The Linux Foundation’s mentorship program.
Are you interested in building REST APIs with Flask and SQLAlchemy? This week Christopher interviews Doug Farrell about his four-part Real Python series on Python REST APIs. They discuss the various Python tools and libraries used in the series. Doug also shares his practices for continuous learning. Doug has worked in process control, embedded systems, and has a long background in software development. He's currently a developer at ShutterFly, and discusses developing tools for his internal customers. He also teaches Python to kids at a STEM school near where he lives. Currently Doug is writing a book for Manning Publications, "The Well-Grounded Python Developer".
Software Freedom Podcast Special about GNU Health with Dr. Luis Falcón and Dr. Axel Braun
For our Software Freedom Podcast we talk with people who have inspiring ideas about software freedom. In this special episode, we talk with Dr. Luis Falcón and Dr. Axel Braun about the Free health and hospital information system GNU Health.
Unfortunately, as we had to do this podcast remotely this time, we cannot provide the same level of audio quality as you are used to in this podcast. We apologise for this and will look into better solutions for remote recordings for future episodes.
GNU/Linux and Intel
Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux has made some inroads in the desktop space over the past two years with providing a nice desktop installer last year, enhancing their documentation, and making available more desktop packages. Clear Linux has offered some of the fastest performance even for desktop workloads like web browser performance and has worked out equally well on AMD hardware. But moving forward they are going to be shifting back to their roots on focusing on server and cloud workloads.
Intel's ISPC compiler (Implicit SPMD Program Compiler) for targeting its C-based single-program, multiple data language is out now with a new feature release.
ISPC already advertises performance speed-ups of three to six times faster depending upon the AVX configuration of the CPU being tested and core count. But with ISPC 1.13 they are continuing to work on making this SPMD program compiler even faster, particularly for AVX-512.
arlier this month I reported that Linux developers were reviving work on the Intel FSGSBASE patches as a performance helper going back to Ivy Bridge CPUs but for which past patch series never got over the finish line for mainlining. On Thursday a new version of the FSGSBASE patches were sent out.
One of Microsoft's Linux kernel hacker, Sasha Levin, has taken up the patches in trying to get the mainlined with Intel seemingly not in a rush to get the patches merged that have been sent out a few times in recent years.
Python Programming
I’ve listed my next Higher Performance Python public class, it’ll run online for 3 mornings on June 1-3 during UK hours. We’ll use Zoom and Slack with pre-distributed Notebooks and modules and you’ll run it using an Anaconda environment. Here’s the write-up from my recent class.
ActionChains are ways provided by Selenium to automate low-level interactions with the website such as mouse movements, mouse button actions, keypress, and context menu(right-click menu) interactions. These special methods are useful for doing more complex actions like mouse over and drag and drop that is not possible by direct web driver actions.
Using ActionChains object, we call methods that perform specific actions sequentially one by one. selenium training Actions called are pushed into a queue. When performing () method is called, the events are fired in the order they are queued up.
Encapsulation is an act of deliberate limiting access to certain software components. The most common usage is to hide certain attributes of objects from other objects that use it.
The Bridge Design Pattern is a Structural Design Pattern, which splits the abstraction from the implementation. In this article, we'll be covering the motivation and implementation of the Bridge Design Pattern in Python.
Design Patterns refer to a set of standardized practices or solutions to common architectural problems in software engineering.
A great number of you watched the conference part of Montréal-Python 76 – Tonic Glacier. Thank you!
Our spectacularly virtual combo is now proceeding with the cyber hackathon. Here is all the information.
For many weeks now, our challenging times gave birth to projects to help us face the COVID-19 crisis. The Tonic Glacier Cyber Hackathon organized by Montréal-Python is an opportunity to move forward existing projects and to start new ones. This online gathering will take place from May 1st to May 3, 2020. To your calendars!
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Hey folks! It’s that time of year where we start thinking about Flock. I am going to lay it out up front: based on the severity and ever-changing nature of COVID-19, we have to cancel this year’s edition of Flock to Fedora. We worked with our events team to evaluate the situation. No one can say at this point if conditions will support having a conference in August. Even if the public health situation improves, we understand that many of you won’t feel comfortable traveling and participating in large events.
Let me be the first to express how sad this news is to hear, and to deliver. Flock is one of the best ways we have to express our gratitude for all of the hard work our contributors do throughout the year. It is also an irreplaceable event, because in a lot of ways we work together online as if we were side-by-side on a regular basis.
Open Liberty 20.0.0.4 provides support for MicroProfile 3.3 which includes updates to MicroProfile Rest Client, Fault Tolerance, Metrics, Health, and Config. Improved developer experience is also achieved with support for yum/apt-get installs and the ability to track use patterns with JAX-RS 2.1.
Since you’re reading this post, you have likely heard of efforts towards automation, DevOps practices, and/or Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) directives. Looking beyond the buzzwords, the underlying core concepts of IaC can help with speed, risk reduction and advanced deployment capabilities in any organization’s technology journey. This post will elaborate on this and provide some insight from Arctiq's real-world experience.
As we all adjust to our new normal, Code @ Think is your opportunity to tap into a multitude of resources from your laptop to stay sharp on current coding methodologies, and learn new skills to boost your productivity. With so much excitement surrounding this digital event, here are just 5 reasons why you should attend.
As open source finally begins to permeate inside your company, it’s time to skill-up on the technologies you’ve been waiting to use. Attend Code @ Think to learn from IBM open source rockstars as they pull back the curtain on Kubernetes, Knative, TensorFlow, istio, OpenJ9, Open Liberty, Node.js, Quarkus, and many other open technologies that you’ll need to be well-versed in understanding.
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless 1.5.0 (currently in tech preview) runs on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.3. It enables stateful, stateless, and serverless workloads to all operate on a single multi-cloud container platform. Apache Camel K is a lightweight integration platform that runs natively on Kubernetes. Camel K has serverless superpowers.
Look what systemd is up to now... taking over home directories. Perhaps augmenting home directories is the better way to put it. Here's the info straight from the horse's mouth.
