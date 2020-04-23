Programming: SDL2, PHP, GCC, Qt, Go and Java SDL2 Sees Support For A Number Of Additional Controllers, Gamepads A number of additional game controllers / gamepads / input devices have been added to the SDL2 code-base in recent days. Sam Lantinga of Valve has been adding a number of new devices to SDL2 for proper mapping.

The 20 Best PHP Books To Master Your Skills in 2020 PHP is well known as a general-purpose scripting language or open source scripting language that is used for the development of websites, either static or dynamic. Being easy to learn and use, fast performance, availability of online support, stability, security, and the open source advantages of the language, it has become a fascinating language for new and expert programmers. However, learning this language needs a good starting, continuation, and guidelines. So, we are here to provide a handful list of PHP books to serve the purpose of learning PHP. [...] For SDL2 on Windows, there is also now a Windows Gaming Input joystick driver for initially supporting the Razer Atrox Arcade Stick. The changes are currently staged in their development repository ahead of the next SDL2 update, likely later this year.

Marvell ThunderX3 Machine Model Pending For The GCC Compiler Last month Marvell announced the ThunderX3 server processors with up to 96 ARM cores per SoC and with 4-way SMT means up to 384 threads per socket. This 7nm Arm server processor also supports eight DDR4-3200 memory channels, 64 lanes of PCIe 4.0, and other advancements to provide more competitiveness in the Arm server space. Marvell is now working on getting the ThunderX3 software support ironed out, including for the GCC compiler.

It’s almost a day job… No, I really don’t care about C++. I’ve never been a C++ developer, I started using Qt 25 years ago through PyQt, and only started using Qt and C++ after a couple of years of Java. Back then, there was no standard library for C++, and from what I saw back then, there was an idea that to be successful a library needed to look like what seemed the biggest thing in software development back then: Java. I guess that’s where the original developers of Qt got their inspiration from, what with the Java-like iterators, QObject and QMetaObject so you could have an object hierarchy like in Java… An in the years since I started maintaining Krita, most people who came to the project, came without any knowledge of the C++ standard library. They tended to have used C# or Java at university, maybe Python or Ruby. Java-like Qt was easy to grasp, learn and use, even for people who really had never coded before. But of course, over the times, C++ evolved, to a point where I, since I’m just a linguist who has programmed for about forty years, cannot read “modern” C++ code anymore, not really. I mean, Ivan Čukić’ Functional Programming in C++ is wonderfully clearly written, but I’d be lying if I said I understood it, and it doesn’t seem to contain much that’s relevant for my day to day work on Krita.

Golang bindings for both libnbd and nbdkit I have to say for full transparency up front that Golang is not my favourite programming language, even less after using it for a while. Nevertheless with a lot of help from Dan Berrangé we now have Golang bindings for libnbd and nbdkit which are respectively client and server software for the Linux Network Block Device protocol. The Golang bindings for libnbd let you connect to a server and read and write from it. This is all pretty straightforward so read the manual page if you want to find out more. The Golang bindings for nbdkit are considerably more interesting because you can use them to write pretty natural and high performance NBD servers to expose “interesting things”.

Ramp up on Quarkus: A Kubernetes-native Java framework Java has been in a bit of an awkward spot since containers took off a few years ago. In the world of Kubernetes, microservices, and serverless, it has been getting harder and harder to ignore that Java applications are, by today’s standards, bloated. Well, until now. In this article, I explore the basics of Quarkus, a Kubernetes-native Java framework built to specifically address Java’s bloatedness problem. [...] Not to mention, as a language, Java gave organizations pretty much everything they needed to maintain software for a long time using a large team of professionals with varying levels of skills.

Software: LibreOffice, Maui, Streamlink and HomeBank Branding change in LibreOffice 7.0 It's still WIP, but I can show you pair of images with a new branding in LibreOffice 7.0. And you can look at it yourself when you'll download a current daily build by link.

A MauiKit App. Episode 1 For simplicity, we will use qmake to deploy the app on other platforms than GNU/Linux, and for GNU/Linux cmake.

Streamlink 1.4.0 Adds Low Latency Streaming On Twitch, Fixes YouTube Plugin (CLI Tool To Pipe Livestreams To VLC or mpv) Streamlink 1.4.0 has been released with support for low latency streaming on Twitch, fixed YouTube plugin, and more. Streamlink is a free and open source command line utility which pipes live video streams to players like VLC, mpv, MPlayer, OMXPlayer or MPC-HC, with the purpose of avoiding resource-heavy websites (and on Linux, to use hardware-accelerated video playback). It was forked over 3 years ago from Livestreamer, which is no longer maintained, and runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

HomeBank 5.4.1 HomeBank is a free software (as in "free speech" and also as in "free beer") that will assist you to manage your personal accounting. It is designed to easy to use and be able to analyse your personal finance and budget in detail using powerful filtering tools and beautiful charts. If you are looking for a completely free and easy application to manage your personal accounting, budget, finance then HomeBank should be the software of choice. [...] Cross platform, supports GNU/Linux...