Devices: Linaro Developerbox, Axiomtek and More Ampere eMAG 64bit Arm Workstation Enables Native Arm Development Over the last few years, several companies have come up with 64-bit Arm workstation to allow developers to test Arm code natively which may be important to avoid network delays or test applications requiring video or graphics. Those started to become available in 2018 from the relatively low-end 24-core Cortex-A53 Linaro “Synquacer” Developerbox to the much more powerful (and expensive) GIGABYTE ThunderXStation Workstation powered by up to two 32-core ThunderX2 processors.

Rough, tough Coffee Lake system is totally upfront with its I/O Axiomtek’s fanless, rugged “eBOX640-521-FL” computer runs Linux or Win 10 on 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs with all front facing I/O including dual displays, 6x USB, 2x SATA, 2x GbE, 2x serial, mini-PCIe and M.2, and “flexible I/O.”

HDHomeRun QUATRO 4K ATSC 3.0 Streamer Comes with Four ATSC Tuners (Crowdfunding – US)

Programming: SDL2, PHP, GCC, Qt, Go and Java SDL2 Sees Support For A Number Of Additional Controllers, Gamepads A number of additional game controllers / gamepads / input devices have been added to the SDL2 code-base in recent days. Sam Lantinga of Valve has been adding a number of new devices to SDL2 for proper mapping.

The 20 Best PHP Books To Master Your Skills in 2020 PHP is well known as a general-purpose scripting language or open source scripting language that is used for the development of websites, either static or dynamic. Being easy to learn and use, fast performance, availability of online support, stability, security, and the open source advantages of the language, it has become a fascinating language for new and expert programmers. However, learning this language needs a good starting, continuation, and guidelines. So, we are here to provide a handful list of PHP books to serve the purpose of learning PHP. [...] For SDL2 on Windows, there is also now a Windows Gaming Input joystick driver for initially supporting the Razer Atrox Arcade Stick. The changes are currently staged in their development repository ahead of the next SDL2 update, likely later this year.

Marvell ThunderX3 Machine Model Pending For The GCC Compiler Last month Marvell announced the ThunderX3 server processors with up to 96 ARM cores per SoC and with 4-way SMT means up to 384 threads per socket. This 7nm Arm server processor also supports eight DDR4-3200 memory channels, 64 lanes of PCIe 4.0, and other advancements to provide more competitiveness in the Arm server space. Marvell is now working on getting the ThunderX3 software support ironed out, including for the GCC compiler.

It’s almost a day job… No, I really don’t care about C++. I’ve never been a C++ developer, I started using Qt 25 years ago through PyQt, and only started using Qt and C++ after a couple of years of Java. Back then, there was no standard library for C++, and from what I saw back then, there was an idea that to be successful a library needed to look like what seemed the biggest thing in software development back then: Java. I guess that’s where the original developers of Qt got their inspiration from, what with the Java-like iterators, QObject and QMetaObject so you could have an object hierarchy like in Java… An in the years since I started maintaining Krita, most people who came to the project, came without any knowledge of the C++ standard library. They tended to have used C# or Java at university, maybe Python or Ruby. Java-like Qt was easy to grasp, learn and use, even for people who really had never coded before. But of course, over the times, C++ evolved, to a point where I, since I’m just a linguist who has programmed for about forty years, cannot read “modern” C++ code anymore, not really. I mean, Ivan Čukić’ Functional Programming in C++ is wonderfully clearly written, but I’d be lying if I said I understood it, and it doesn’t seem to contain much that’s relevant for my day to day work on Krita.

Golang bindings for both libnbd and nbdkit I have to say for full transparency up front that Golang is not my favourite programming language, even less after using it for a while. Nevertheless with a lot of help from Dan Berrangé we now have Golang bindings for libnbd and nbdkit which are respectively client and server software for the Linux Network Block Device protocol. The Golang bindings for libnbd let you connect to a server and read and write from it. This is all pretty straightforward so read the manual page if you want to find out more. The Golang bindings for nbdkit are considerably more interesting because you can use them to write pretty natural and high performance NBD servers to expose “interesting things”.

Ramp up on Quarkus: A Kubernetes-native Java framework Java has been in a bit of an awkward spot since containers took off a few years ago. In the world of Kubernetes, microservices, and serverless, it has been getting harder and harder to ignore that Java applications are, by today’s standards, bloated. Well, until now. In this article, I explore the basics of Quarkus, a Kubernetes-native Java framework built to specifically address Java’s bloatedness problem. [...] Not to mention, as a language, Java gave organizations pretty much everything they needed to maintain software for a long time using a large team of professionals with varying levels of skills.