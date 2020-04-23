This week in KDE: so many videos for you
Version 20.04.0 of KDE’s apps has been released! Go check it out; there’s amazing stuff in there.
Work proceeds on the Breeze Evolution task for Plasma 5.19. In particular, the System Tray visual overhaul subtask is nearly complete and our tray popups are looking better than ever...
