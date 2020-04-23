Language Selection

This week in KDE: so many videos for you

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 25th of April 2020 11:05:31 AM
KDE

Version 20.04.0 of KDE’s apps has been released! Go check it out; there’s amazing stuff in there.

Work proceeds on the Breeze Evolution task for Plasma 5.19. In particular, the System Tray visual overhaul subtask is nearly complete and our tray popups are looking better than ever...

KDE Saw More Wayland Improvements This Week, Other Enhancements

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 25th of April 2020 12:37:57 PM.
  • KDE Saw More Wayland Improvements This Week, Other Enhancements

    In addition to this week seeing the slew of KDE Apps updates, developers working on the applications, Plasma, and other areas of the KDE ecosystem have remained as busy as ever during the COVID-19 crisis for continuing to improve this open-source desktop.

    Some of the highlights for the KDE week besides shipping the 20.04 Apps include:

    - KDE System Settings' KWin rules page was rewritten and now has a better UI.

    - Taking screenshots on HiDPI setups under Wayland now have the correct resolution.

