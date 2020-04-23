LXQt 0.15 Released
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Friday marked the release of LXQt 0.15, the first big update to this lightweight Qt5-based desktop environment since January 2019. There comes a fair number of improvements with this desktop that was born out of the LXDE and Razor-qt initiatives.
LXQt 0.15.0 Desktop Released with New Archive Manager, Many Improvements
The LXQt project has released today the LXQt 0.15.0 update for their open-source and lightweight desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Arriving three months after version 0.14, the LXQt 0.15.0 release packs many improvements and new features. The most prominent one being LXQt Archiver, a brand-new and a fully functioning archive manager that integrates with the PCManFM-Qt by default and it’s based on its LibFM-Qt core library.
Talking about PCManFM-Qt, the default file manager of LXQt, it received several improvements. These include better keyboard navigation, support for single window mode, the ability to save mount passwords, richer file tooltips, as well as smarter extension handling on the LXQt file dialog.
