- Greenwashing and Peace-washing Patents We Can Never Coexist With (and the Law Forbids Anyway)
- USPTO and EPO Openly Brag About Breaking the (Case)Law to Grant Software Patents That Courts Would Reject, Even the Very Highest Courts
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 24, 2020
- Links 24/4/2020: Ubuntu LTS, Alpine 3.9.6 and 3.10.5, Rust 1.43.0
LXQt 0.15 Released
today's howtos
This week in KDE: so many videos for you
Version 20.04.0 of KDE’s apps has been released! Go check it out; there’s amazing stuff in there. Work proceeds on the Breeze Evolution task for Plasma 5.19. In particular, the System Tray visual overhaul subtask is nearly complete and our tray popups are looking better than ever...
Video Review - Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa
A quick 6 minute video review of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa. Have a look.
