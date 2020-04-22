Android Leftovers
-
Uninstall these dangerous Android apps now - they could be stealing your data
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly [315]
-
11 new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers from the last week including Facebook Gaming, Beats and Loops, and OpenRoaming (4/18/20 -4/25/20)
-
12 of the best weather widgets available on Android in 2020
-
Your Old Android Phone Can Be Repurposed As A System Monitor For Your PC
-
This Android phone has the longest battery life ever — for $150 less than iPhone SE
-
HiSense Q5 is a 10.5 inch Android tablet with an ePaper screen
-
Hurray! Oppo F9 & F9 Pro Android 10 (Color OS 7) beta update first batch to kick start on April 30, second batch will begin in mid-May
-
Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 Android 10 (EMUI 10) update likely not on cards
-
Vivaldi comes to Android, with some note-worthy touches
-
Coronavirus cartoons: Designer behind Google’s Android logo says illustrations help relieve stress
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 135 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LXQt 0.15 Released
today's howtos
This week in KDE: so many videos for you
Version 20.04.0 of KDE’s apps has been released! Go check it out; there’s amazing stuff in there. Work proceeds on the Breeze Evolution task for Plasma 5.19. In particular, the System Tray visual overhaul subtask is nearly complete and our tray popups are looking better than ever...
Video Review - Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa
A quick 6 minute video review of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa. Have a look.
Recent comments
20 min 38 sec ago
4 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 14 min ago
9 hours 19 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 9 min ago
14 hours 14 sec ago