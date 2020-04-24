Python Programming
iBuildApp: Android app maker review
You can sign up for an account by providing your email and a password or by logging in with Facebook. This will get you a free “Start” account. Paid options exist which do away with the ads and iBuildApp branding that come with the free version. The paid options are monthly/yearly based plans for one native application so if you have several you will need a plan for each app. The prices of the plans are related to the number of downloads per month (screenshot).
Connecting Python 3 and Electron/Node.JS: Building Modern Desktop Apps
connect-python-3-electron-nodejs-build-desktop-apps
In this post, you’ll learn about the possible ways that you can use to connect or integrate Python with Node.js and Electron with simple examples.
We’ll introduce Electron for Python developers, a great tool if you want to build GUIs for your Python apps with modern web technologies based on HTML, CSS and JavaScript. We’ll also see different ways to connect Python and Electron such as child_process, python-shell and an HTTP (Flask) server.
Episode #261: Monitoring and auditing machine learning
Traditionally, when we have depended upon software to make a decision with real-world implications, that software was deterministic. It had some inputs, a few if statements, and we could point to the exact line of code where the decision was made. And the same inputs lead to the same decisions.
Nowadays, with the rise of machine learning and neural networks, this is much more blurry. How did the model decide? Has the model and inputs drifted apart, so the decisions are outside what it was designed for?
These are just some of the questions discussed with our guest, Andrew Clark, on this episode of Talk Python To Me.
When to Write Classes in Python And Why it Matters
When people come to Python one of the things they struggle with is OOP (Object Oriented Programming). Not so much the syntax of classes, but more when and when not to use them. If that's you, read on.
In this article I will give you some insights that will get you clarity on this.
Classes are incredibly useful and robust, but you need to know when to use them. Here are some considerations.
Building a Stadia Tracker Site Using Django
I've been writing code for about 15 years (on and off) and Python for about 4 or 5 years. With Python it's mostly small scripts and such. I’ve never considered myself a ‘real programmer’ (Python or otherwise).
About a year ago, I decided to change that (for Python at the very least) when I set out to do 100 Days Of Web in Python from Talk Python To Me. Part of that course were two sections taught by Bob regarding Django. I had tried learn Flask before and found it ... overwhelming to say the least.
Sure, you could get a ‘hello world’ app in 5 lines of code, but then what? If you wanted to do just about anything it required ‘something’ else.
I had tried Django before, but wasn't able to get over the 'hump' of deploying. Watching the Django section in the course made it just click for me. Finally, a tool to help me make AND deploy something! But what?
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxv) stackoverflow python report
Sam Thursfield: [GNOME] Tracker documentation improvements
It’s cool storing stuff in a database, but what if you shared the database schema so other tools can work with the data? That’s the basic idea of Linked Data which Tracker tries to follow when indexing your content. In a closed music database, you might see a “Music” table with a “name” column. What does that mean? Is it the name of a song, an artist, an album, … ? You will have to do some digging to find out. When Tracker indexes your music, it will create a table called nmm:MusicAlbum. What does that mean? You can click the link to find out, because the database schema is self-documenting. The abbreviation nmm:MusicAlbum expands to a URL, which clearly identifies the type of data being stored. By formalising the database schema, we create a shared vocabulary for talking about the data. This is very powerful – have you seen GMail Highlights, where a button appears in your email inbox to checkin for a flight and such things? These are powered by the https://schema.org/ shared vocabulary. Google don’t manually add support to GMail for each airline in the world. Instead, the airlines embed a https://schema.org/FlightReservation resource in the confirmation email which GMail uses to show the information. The vocabulary is an open standard, so other email providers can use the same data and even propose improvements. Everyone wins!
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ultimate Edition, Ubuntu Server, Downloads, Games and Podcast
Python Programming
500% if_bridge Performance Improvement
With FreeBSD Foundation grant, Kristof Provost harnesses new parallel techniques to uncork performance bottleneck Independent embedded systems developer Kristof Provost certainly knows his way around the networking stack. For the past several years, (since George Neville-Neil approached him at AsiaBSDCon with an offer he couldn’t refuse) he has maintained FreeBSD’s port of the OpenBSD Packet Filter (pf) firewall. Even before this, if you’ve used IPv6, you’ve benefited from Kristof’s work to clean up fragment handling in the firewall. But it’s his 2018 engagement with Orange (France Telecom) that marks the beginning of this particular story. With 2019 turnover of €42 bn, Orange is on a mission “to ensure that digital services are well thought-out, made available and used in a more caring, inclusive and sustainable way in all areas of our business.” FreeBSD plays a role in this mission, serving as the OS for some of Orange’s business gateway devices. Olivier Cochard-Labbé, who at the time worked as a Network Engineer at Orange, discovered a pfsync performance issue and recruited Kristof to come up with a fix. Olivier is a recognized networking expert who founded FreeNAS and BSD Router Project and is a FreeBSD port committer. “Olivier set this project up for success very well,” said Kristof in an interview for this blog. “He had extensively researched the issue and provided me with benchmarks and flame graphs that really sped up my work.” After a few weeks of coding and testing, and another few for the commit (work that was spread out across about 6 months), Kristof had a patch that doubled pfsync performance. Also: FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
