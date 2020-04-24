Firefox 75 - Not bad but also not necessary
All in all, this is a checkbox exercise release really. Firefox 75 isn't drastically different from the previous few versions, and if you ignore the address bar thing, it's virtually identical. Then again, there's a limit to how much innovation can be crammed into a four-week release schedule. It does feel unnecessarily forced. And specifically, the address bar change is totally unnecessary. Because it brings no actual value.
In my mind, the only reason for this change that would make sense is to drive revenue. Again, this is Mozilla's fault. They removed the search box as part of the modern copypasta changes, so perhaps this also reduced the search-generated interest and revenue. Now, the new address bar kind of fixes that, but it doesn't really, because it feels forced, out of place - and the search box is there anyway. The whole thing feels like a rushed experiment. The proper solution would be to enable this on mobile - the zoom feature feels touch anyway, because there's no separate search there to begin with. On the desktop, restoring the search box by default would be the sensible thing to do. Thus, you kill two dodos with one claymore.
I like Firefox, and I really hope it can survive this nonsense called the modern Internet. But then, this situation is no reason to condone silly changes, especially when they dilute the value of Firefox over its competitors. There's no reason to play the low-IQ game. Firefox should be about privacy, freedom, choice. And extensions. Oh woe me. That's where the focus should be. More extensions. More access. More. The reason why it was such an amazing success in the early days. It can't win the game of financial attrition. So there you go. Firefox 75. Toggle the config changes, and enjoy the Webz. Me not happy. Me worried about the future. Me done.
