Kernel Work: Radeon, Thunderbolt/USB4, Memory Controller, Loongson and Universal Flash Storage (UFS)
-
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
As I noted earlier this month, AMD has been amassing many graphics driver improvements for Linux 5.8. On Friday marked their first pull request to DRM-Next of the Radeon graphics driver improvements for this next kernel cycle.
Some of the highlights for the AMDGPU kernel driver improvements sent in as part of yesterday's first pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 includes:
-
Intel Tiger Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 Support Is Coming With Linux 5.8
Adding to the growing list of changes building up for Linux 5.8 this summer is now having Tiger Lake Thunderbolt/USB4 support.
Queued now as part of the Thunderbolt-Next changes for Linux 5.8 is the Tiger Lake support. The commit notes that Tiger Lake's Thunderbolt/USB4 controller is "quite close" to that of current Ice Lake hardware.
-
Facebook Posts Latest Memory Controller Patches With Up To 45% Better Slab Utilization
Facebook engineer Roman Gushchin presented a new slab memory controller for Linux last September. The new memory controller has been very promising with the potential of using 30~40% less memory and less memory fragmentation, among other benefits. The third revision to that kernel work has now been sent out for evaluation.
The new controller allows for sharing of slab pages between memory cgroups and other improvements. Using this new code can lead up to 45% better slab utilization, similar benefits to a drop in total kernel memory usage, and less unmovable slab pages. The code is also cleaner and with this third revision the code is further simplified.
-
Loongson Linux Work Continues - Dual Socket Support, Loongson-7A1000 Enablement
Loongson, the Chinese MIPS64 CPUs that are becoming more common within China but not so much internationally, continues seeing better Linux kernel support. There has been a fair amount of Loongson Linux work in recent months including in the current 5.7 cycle while more should be on tap for Linux 5.8.
-
UFS Host Performance Booster Driver Coming Together For Faster Performance
With JEDEC's Universal Flash Storage (UFS) v3.1 specification from January one of the new features is the Host Performance Booster mode for faster and cheaper UFS capabilities. Micron and others have been working on this UFS Host Performance Booster support for Linux.
-
