Rust, Python and Perl Leftovers
Quick Rust Comparison
I've been wanting to try out Rust with something very simple as a first pass through the language.
[...]
I decided to write a simple unoptimized version of the fibonacci sequence. My goal was to take enough time to be noticable...
Test and Code: 110: Testing Django - from unittest to pytest - Adam Parkin
Django supports testing out of the box with some cool extensions to unittest. However, many people are using pytest for their Django testing, mostly using the pytest-django plugin.
Adam Parkin, who is known online as CodependentCodr, joins us to talk about migrating an existing Django project from unittest to pytest. Adam tells us just how easy this is.
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts in Python
In this article I will review the main concepts a beginner Python programmer should learn about OOP in Python. The content is explored in detail in other posts on the blog that are linked at the end of each section.
PWC 057: Task #1, Invert Tree & Task #2, Shortest Unique Prefix
The flipping part is pretty easy, but since I'm a huge fan of Higher Order Perl I thought I should at least try to make it sort of like the tree walking code I remembered reading, where you give the tree-walker the function you want to operate on each node. (That word, "remembered" should be a hint that I haven't read the book in years and you should really go read the master.) I wrote both a depth-first and a breadth-first binary tree walker. For the purposes of flipping the whole tree, either one would have sufficed, but it is handy to have the option when you are experimenting.
The second (and optional) part of the problem was pretty-printing the binary tree. I think the restriction of the input binary tree to be a full one was for the benefit of the fools attempting the bonus, but me being a fool, I ignored the helpful restriction and tried writing a generic binary tree pretty-printer. I wound up with a binary tree pretty-ish-printer.
Perl Weekly Challenge 057: Invert Tree and Shortest Unique Prefix
Kernel Work: Radeon, Thunderbolt/USB4, Memory Controller, Loongson and Universal Flash Storage (UFS)
Firefox 75 - Not bad but also not necessary
All in all, this is a checkbox exercise release really. Firefox 75 isn't drastically different from the previous few versions, and if you ignore the address bar thing, it's virtually identical. Then again, there's a limit to how much innovation can be crammed into a four-week release schedule. It does feel unnecessarily forced. And specifically, the address bar change is totally unnecessary. Because it brings no actual value. In my mind, the only reason for this change that would make sense is to drive revenue. Again, this is Mozilla's fault. They removed the search box as part of the modern copypasta changes, so perhaps this also reduced the search-generated interest and revenue. Now, the new address bar kind of fixes that, but it doesn't really, because it feels forced, out of place - and the search box is there anyway. The whole thing feels like a rushed experiment. The proper solution would be to enable this on mobile - the zoom feature feels touch anyway, because there's no separate search there to begin with. On the desktop, restoring the search box by default would be the sensible thing to do. Thus, you kill two dodos with one claymore. I like Firefox, and I really hope it can survive this nonsense called the modern Internet. But then, this situation is no reason to condone silly changes, especially when they dilute the value of Firefox over its competitors. There's no reason to play the low-IQ game. Firefox should be about privacy, freedom, choice. And extensions. Oh woe me. That's where the focus should be. More extensions. More access. More. The reason why it was such an amazing success in the early days. It can't win the game of financial attrition. So there you go. Firefox 75. Toggle the config changes, and enjoy the Webz. Me not happy. Me worried about the future. Me done.
Best Linux Backup Software
Keeping all the files and data, is really important task these days because our computers are always connected to internet which increases the threat of virus or phishing attacks on our computer. This could compromise crucial data stored on the computer or sometimes loss of data. In some cases hardware failure also can cause loss of whole data on system. Professional users like web developers, system administrators, and database managers suffer most in this kind of loss. To prevent this loss and safeguard the data we need something like antivirus or backup software. There has been always a way to backup files in Linux and its distributions, i.e. the command line method. But it is quite tricky approach and is not that easy to handle for novice and normal computer users. Also it is not only limited to safeguarding files but it should also protect important data, database and server. So today in this article we’re going to have a look at 5 best Linux backup software’s which you can use on Linux and its various distributions to backup important data.
