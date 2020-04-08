IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat the bright spot in IBM’s Q1
IBM joined the legion of companies withdrawing its full year financial guidance as it reported its first quarter financials late on Monday, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its ability to forecast upcoming business performance.
IBM splits its business into five units to report its financials, with Cloud & Cognitive Software the most interesting for a couple of key reasons.
First, it was the only unit to record any notable sales growth during the first three months of 2020, climbing by 7% year-on-year to $5.24 billion.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Gets Intelligent Monitoring Capabilities
SYNNEX Corporation Named Red Hat Commercial Distribution Partner of the Year
Sysdig Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award
Attain Recognized as Red Hat Catalyst Partner of the Year, North America
Fedora program update: 2020-17
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 32 is GO and will ship on Tuesday 28 April!
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
The Talospace Project: Eight four two one, twice the cores is (almost) twice as fun
It took a little while but I'm now typing on my second Raptor Talos II workstation, effectively upgrading two years in from a 32GB RAM dual quad-core POWER9 DD2.2 to a 64GB RAM dual octo-core DD2.3. It's rather notable to think about how far we've come with the platform. A number of you have asked about how this changed things in practise, so let's do yet another semi-review.
Again, I say "semi-review" because if I were going to do this right, I'd have set up both the dual-4 and the dual-8 identically, had them do the same tasks and gone back if the results were weird. However, when you're buying a $7000+ workstation you economize where you can, which means I didn't buy any new NVMe cards, bought additional rather than spare RAM, and didn't buy another GPU; the plan was always to consolidate those into the new machine and keep the old chassis, board and CPUs/HSFs as spares. Plus, I moved over the case stickers and those totally change the entire performance characteristics of the system, you dig?
For other kinds of uses, though, I didn't see a lot different in terms of performance between DD2.2 and DD2.3 and to be honest you wouldn't expect to. DD2.3 does have improved Spectre mitigations and this would help the kind of branch-heavy code that would benefit least from additional slices, but the change is relatively minor and the difference in practice indeed seemed to be minimal. On my JIT-accelerated DOSBox build the benchmarks came in nearly exactly the same, as did QEMU running Mac OS 9. Booted into GNOME as I am right now, the extra CPU resources certainly do smooth out doing more things at once, but again, that's of course more a factor of the number of cores and slices than the processor stepping.
