It took a little while but I'm now typing on my second Raptor Talos II workstation, effectively upgrading two years in from a 32GB RAM dual quad-core POWER9 DD2.2 to a 64GB RAM dual octo-core DD2.3. It's rather notable to think about how far we've come with the platform. A number of you have asked about how this changed things in practise, so let's do yet another semi-review. Again, I say "semi-review" because if I were going to do this right, I'd have set up both the dual-4 and the dual-8 identically, had them do the same tasks and gone back if the results were weird. However, when you're buying a $7000+ workstation you economize where you can, which means I didn't buy any new NVMe cards, bought additional rather than spare RAM, and didn't buy another GPU; the plan was always to consolidate those into the new machine and keep the old chassis, board and CPUs/HSFs as spares. Plus, I moved over the case stickers and those totally change the entire performance characteristics of the system, you dig? [...] For other kinds of uses, though, I didn't see a lot different in terms of performance between DD2.2 and DD2.3 and to be honest you wouldn't expect to. DD2.3 does have improved Spectre mitigations and this would help the kind of branch-heavy code that would benefit least from additional slices, but the change is relatively minor and the difference in practice indeed seemed to be minimal. On my JIT-accelerated DOSBox build the benchmarks came in nearly exactly the same, as did QEMU running Mac OS 9. Booted into GNOME as I am right now, the extra CPU resources certainly do smooth out doing more things at once, but again, that's of course more a factor of the number of cores and slices than the processor stepping.