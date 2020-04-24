Nitrux 1.2.8 is available to download
Today is the day! — Nitrux 1.2.8 is available to download
We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.2.8. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.
Nitrux 1.2.8 is available for immediate download.
Maui Weekly Report 4
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress.
Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject.
If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome.
