Best Linux distro for developers in 2020

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of April 2020 11:39:12 AM Filed under
Development
GNU
Linux

Linux powers the backbone of the internet, mobile devices, and now cloud computing systems.

Because of this it's often essential for techies to be able to work directly in a Linux environment, especially for operating servers and for developing software that runs on them.

While Linux has a reputation for being primarily for coders and programmers, over the past couple of decades there have been moves to provide versions of Linux that are more friendly to ordinary users, such as by providing more of a graphic user interface (GUI) and be less reliant on command line use.

However, at its core Linux still remains important for development use, and there are specific distros available that care less for newbies from Windows and are configured specifically for various technical uses.

Here we'll look at the main Linux distros used by software developers, and feature the best of them.

