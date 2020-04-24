Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of April 2020 11:41:49 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
GNOME

With the somewhat surprising announcement this week that Intel's Clear Linux platform would be divesting from the desktop and focusing on server and cloud workloads, the first visible changes on the desktop side are expected next week.

Clear Linux is preparing to transition to the recently released GNOME 3.36. As part of that transition is when they will be dropping their default desktop customizations. Clear Linux will still be providing a vanilla GNOME default desktop for those that want Clear's desktop experience, but it will follow a "vanilla" GNOME configuration.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Helping People Quit Microsoft GitHub

This short article covers resources and helps to people who want to quit MS GitHub and move away to a better one --ethical, Free Software-based and user-controlled--. This includes examples of popular projects already moved, alternatives you could choose, self-host solutions, repository transfer guides, our community services, and further information, all presented in short format. In this article of course I mentioned several names like GitLab and Kallithea as alternatives and GNOME and Trisquel projects as examples. I hope this simple article could lighten your burdens in migrating away your source code repository. Happy hacking! Read more

Linux Printers Drivers And Utilities With Download Link

Once there was a time when finding a proper printer and its driver for Linux based operating systems was quite tough and in some cases almost impossible too but things have changed. There are plenty of Linux compatible printers available in the market at competitive prices. In this post, we are showing you the link from where you can download the printer’s driver and utilities for your Linux based operating system. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6