Security Leftovers Video: State of Container Security As a sample, here's Dan Walsh updating us on the State of Container Security. Enjoy!

How Yahoo Deleted My Email Account And There Was Literally Nothing I Could Do Two things I’ve realized. One, Yahoo was managed by Verizon media and two, they can at any time delete your account without notifying you and they shall not be liable to it. Well, I did read the terms and conditions on signup but considered it to be in case if you did something illegal using your account.

Some notes on Firefox's interstitial warning for old TLS versions As far as I've been able to see, the state of this '(permanently) enable deprecated TLS versions' setting is not exposed in the Preferences GUI, making its state invisible unless you know the trick (and even know to look). Perhaps when Mozilla raises the normal minimum TLS version in a Firefox release, they will expose something in Preferences (or perhaps they'll change to do something with per-site overrides, as they do for TLS certificates). In the mean time, if you want to find out about websites using older TLS versions through your normal browsing, you'll need to remember to reset this preference every time you need to use that big blue button to get a site to work.

6 tips for securing your WordPress website Already powering over 30% of the internet, WordPress is the fastest-growing content management system (CMS) in the world—and it's not hard to see why. With tons of customization available through coding and plugins, top-notch SEO, and a supreme reputation for blogging, WordPress has certainly earned its popularity. However, with popularity comes other, less appealing attention. WordPress is a common target for intruders, malware, and cyberattacks—in fact, WordPress accounted for around 90% of hacked CMS platforms in 2019. Whether you're a first-time WordPress user or an experienced developer, there are important steps you can take to protect your WordPress website. The following six key tips will get you started.

Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine, Design, Shuttleworth and Release Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Magazine #156 This month: * Command & Conquer * How-To : Python, Valentina, and Rawtherapee[1] * Graphics : Inkscape * Graphics : Krita for Old Photos

Design and Web team summary – 26th April 2020 My name is Ovidiu, also known as Ovi, Ovid or `solazio`. I joined the web team at Canonical about a year ago as a Front End Developer. Since I joined, I was involved with multiple projects (and that’s pretty cool), but in the last few months, I worked mostly on snapcraft.io – which is one of our coolest projects Believe it or not, but I am a Chartered Structural Engineer and worked in the construction industry for approximately 10 years. Until I decided to challenge myself and delve into the developer’s world. I love playing football and challenging my cool colleagues in the gym during lunch breaks. I also like to take photos – mostly landscape and events.

The CEO of Canonical says the coronavirus pandemic could delay its plans to go public in the next few years, but that the crisis will lead to a new generation of open source startups

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ‘Focal Fossa’ Finally Released: Download/Upgrade Now With last-minute tweaking, Canonical has finally released the final Ubuntu 20.04 LTS which is now the latest long-term version that you can use. Undoubtedly, Ubuntu 20.04 packs exciting new features to give better user experience, performance, and speed than ever before. Along with 20.04, seven other officially recognized Ubuntu flavors have also been released, with downstream changes from Ubuntu 20.04. These seven derivatives include Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin.

Ubuntu 'Focal Fossa' Homes In on Enterprise Security Canonical, the parent company of Ubuntu, on Thursday announced the general availability of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, codenamed "Focal Fossa." This major upgrade places particular emphasis on security and performance. Released once every two years, the new long-term support version provides a platform for enterprise IT infrastructures and workloads across all sectors for five years. Enterprise users can extend that support for up to 10 years with a commercial support plan. Ubuntu has reached the top of independent rankings of enterprise Linux security, according to Canonical. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS applies Kernel Self Protection measures, ensures control flow integrity, and adds stack-clash protection for systemic forward-looking enterprise security. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS includes Secure Boot to protect against low-level attacks and rootkits, often employed by Advanced Persistent Threat groups. This feature limits attack proliferation or blast radius with strict snap confinement of key exposed applications on the desktop and server, such as the local Kubernetes package MicroK8s.