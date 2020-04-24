Security Leftovers
As a sample, here's Dan Walsh updating us on the State of Container Security. Enjoy!
Two things I’ve realized. One, Yahoo was managed by Verizon media and two, they can at any time delete your account without notifying you and they shall not be liable to it. Well, I did read the terms and conditions on signup but considered it to be in case if you did something illegal using your account.
As far as I've been able to see, the state of this '(permanently) enable deprecated TLS versions' setting is not exposed in the Preferences GUI, making its state invisible unless you know the trick (and even know to look). Perhaps when Mozilla raises the normal minimum TLS version in a Firefox release, they will expose something in Preferences (or perhaps they'll change to do something with per-site overrides, as they do for TLS certificates). In the mean time, if you want to find out about websites using older TLS versions through your normal browsing, you'll need to remember to reset this preference every time you need to use that big blue button to get a site to work.
Already powering over 30% of the internet, WordPress is the fastest-growing content management system (CMS) in the world—and it's not hard to see why. With tons of customization available through coding and plugins, top-notch SEO, and a supreme reputation for blogging, WordPress has certainly earned its popularity.
However, with popularity comes other, less appealing attention. WordPress is a common target for intruders, malware, and cyberattacks—in fact, WordPress accounted for around 90% of hacked CMS platforms in 2019.
Whether you're a first-time WordPress user or an experienced developer, there are important steps you can take to protect your WordPress website. The following six key tips will get you started.
Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine, Design, Shuttleworth and Release
This month:
* Command & Conquer
* How-To : Python, Valentina, and Rawtherapee[1]
* Graphics : Inkscape
* Graphics : Krita for Old Photos
My name is Ovidiu, also known as Ovi, Ovid or `solazio`.
I joined the web team at Canonical about a year ago as a Front End Developer. Since I joined, I was involved with multiple projects (and that’s pretty cool), but in the last few months, I worked mostly on snapcraft.io – which is one of our coolest projects
Believe it or not, but I am a Chartered Structural Engineer and worked in the construction industry for approximately 10 years. Until I decided to challenge myself and delve into the developer’s world.
I love playing football and challenging my cool colleagues in the gym during lunch breaks. I also like to take photos – mostly landscape and events.
With last-minute tweaking, Canonical has finally released the final Ubuntu 20.04 LTS which is now the latest long-term version that you can use. Undoubtedly, Ubuntu 20.04 packs exciting new features to give better user experience, performance, and speed than ever before.
Along with 20.04, seven other officially recognized Ubuntu flavors have also been released, with downstream changes from Ubuntu 20.04. These seven derivatives include Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin.
Canonical, the parent company of Ubuntu, on Thursday announced the general availability of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, codenamed "Focal Fossa." This major upgrade places particular emphasis on security and performance.
Released once every two years, the new long-term support version provides a platform for enterprise IT infrastructures and workloads across all sectors for five years. Enterprise users can extend that support for up to 10 years with a commercial support plan.
Ubuntu has reached the top of independent rankings of enterprise Linux security, according to Canonical. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS applies Kernel Self Protection measures, ensures control flow integrity, and adds stack-clash protection for systemic forward-looking enterprise security.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS includes Secure Boot to protect against low-level attacks and rootkits, often employed by Advanced Persistent Threat groups. This feature limits attack proliferation or blast radius with strict snap confinement of key exposed applications on the desktop and server, such as the local Kubernetes package MicroK8s.
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
With the somewhat surprising announcement this week that Intel's Clear Linux platform would be divesting from the desktop and focusing on server and cloud workloads, the first visible changes on the desktop side are expected next week.
Clear Linux is preparing to transition to the recently released GNOME 3.36. As part of that transition is when they will be dropping their default desktop customizations. Clear Linux will still be providing a vanilla GNOME default desktop for those that want Clear's desktop experience, but it will follow a "vanilla" GNOME configuration.
Best Linux distro for developers in 2020
Linux powers the backbone of the internet, mobile devices, and now cloud computing systems.
Because of this it's often essential for techies to be able to work directly in a Linux environment, especially for operating servers and for developing software that runs on them.
While Linux has a reputation for being primarily for coders and programmers, over the past couple of decades there have been moves to provide versions of Linux that are more friendly to ordinary users, such as by providing more of a graphic user interface (GUI) and be less reliant on command line use.
However, at its core Linux still remains important for development use, and there are specific distros available that care less for newbies from Windows and are configured specifically for various technical uses.
Here we'll look at the main Linux distros used by software developers, and feature the best of them.
