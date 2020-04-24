Linux Foundation Leftovers
-
The Linux Foundation Plans a Massive Virtual Open Source Summit
As COVID-19 safety concerns continue, the Linux Foundation announced yesterday that rather than holding a physical event in Austin, Texas, they will transition the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020 (OSSNA 2020) to a virtual event. The digital conference will take place from June 29th to July 2nd, 2020.
“While it doesn’t quite take the place of meeting face to face, it comes darn close,” said the organizer.
“Without the barriers of cost and travel, we expect the attendance to the online OSSNA 2020 to be significantly higher than an in-person event.”
-
AMD Joins The Academy Software Foundation, Open Shading Language Becomes Hosted Project
Some news that went seemingly unreported at large this month until stumbling across it... AMD has joined the Academy Software Foundation as a premier member. This joint initiative between the Linux Foundation and Academy of Motion Picture Arts is focused on pushing open-source software through the motion picture and content creation industries. Additionally, the Open Shading Language has become a new hosted project under the Academy Software Foundation.
AMD has joined the Academy Software Foundation as a premier member for pushing open-source in this industry. AMD joins the likes of The Walt Disney Studios, Sony Pictures, Red Hat, Pixar, NVIDIA, Netflix, Microsoft, Intel, Epic Games, Google Cloud, and others backing this foundation.
-
The rebirth of Mapzen, new projects bolster PyTorch, faster AI object detection, and other open source news
While its technology is used by open source projects like OpenStreetMap and by firms like Foursquare, open source mapping company Mapzen couldn't sustain itself as a business. Mapzen initially closed its doors in 2018, but it has a new lease on life with the support of the Linux Foundation.
-
Ciena : Blue Planet Contributes to ONAP to Accelerate Automation Initiatives; Open source contribution and new componentization strategy give service providers freedom of choice as they build agile and open networks
As part of its ongoing commitment to support open source projects and service providers' efforts to deliver advanced services like 5G, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is contributing new functionality and code to the Linux Foundation's open source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework. These additions give service providers, who have deployed ONAP, more flexibility for creating and administering intent-based policies supporting automation use cases.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 607 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine, Design, Shuttleworth and Release
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
With the somewhat surprising announcement this week that Intel's Clear Linux platform would be divesting from the desktop and focusing on server and cloud workloads, the first visible changes on the desktop side are expected next week. Clear Linux is preparing to transition to the recently released GNOME 3.36. As part of that transition is when they will be dropping their default desktop customizations. Clear Linux will still be providing a vanilla GNOME default desktop for those that want Clear's desktop experience, but it will follow a "vanilla" GNOME configuration.
Best Linux distro for developers in 2020
Linux powers the backbone of the internet, mobile devices, and now cloud computing systems. Because of this it's often essential for techies to be able to work directly in a Linux environment, especially for operating servers and for developing software that runs on them. While Linux has a reputation for being primarily for coders and programmers, over the past couple of decades there have been moves to provide versions of Linux that are more friendly to ordinary users, such as by providing more of a graphic user interface (GUI) and be less reliant on command line use. However, at its core Linux still remains important for development use, and there are specific distros available that care less for newbies from Windows and are configured specifically for various technical uses. Here we'll look at the main Linux distros used by software developers, and feature the best of them.
Recent comments
7 min 11 sec ago
36 min 22 sec ago
6 hours 29 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
21 hours 15 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago